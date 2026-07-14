A Mom Gave Her Outback Steakhouse Meal a 2 Out of 10 and Said She’d Give the Leftovers to the Cats — TikTok Has Thoughts

A TikTok video from creator @minniemonroemahone showed the creator asking her mother to rate her meal at Outback Steakhouse. "How's the food?" she asked. "Not good at all. It's nasty," her mother replied.

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Her mother went on to describe her issues with the meal. "This steak is tough and it got no good season to it, okay? And Mac and cheese came straight out of a box," she said. She also complained about the bacon bits served alongside the meal.

The daughter asked her mother to rate the meal. "On a scale of one to ten," she asked. "Two," her mother replied. When asked to separately rate her hunger level on the same scale, her mother said "eight," though she later revised the number to "ten, ten."

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The TikToker responded playfully to her mother's food rating, referencing a saying about being grateful for what is provided. "God put this on the table for you," she said. Her mother replied, "And I am so thankful for it. But the sh-t ain't good."

"The daughter asked what her mother planned to do with the leftover restaurant food. 'So what you doing with the people food?" she asked. "Giving it to them d--- cats," her mother replied.

Some commenters disagreed over some of the specific claims made about the meal. One commenter wrote, "The mac and cheese is not from a box, it was made in the restaurant," disputing the mother's assessment of that particular recipe.

Another commenter wrote sarcastically about the seasoning, suggesting the chain's dishes typically contain high amounts of salt, Lawry's seasoning, lemon pepper, and sugar.

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On the drive home, her mother got out of the car and continued to describe the meal, saying, "You want me to tell you that sh-t wasn't good? Now you can put that on Facebook, you can put that on any book. The s--- wasn't good and I couldn't eat it. It was nasty."

A separate commenter sided with the mother, writing, "Sorry, but normally I'd agree, but Outback uses Sysco for everything now and she's 100% right."

Another commenter wrote: 'I mean, honestly, Outback is kind of crap. Except for the blooming onion.

The video did not identify the Outback Steakhouse location or specify all items ordered. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific food preparation claims made in this video. The details above reflect the account as shared on TikTok by @minniemonroemahone.