Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Viral Politics

A Man Says He Lost $740 a Month in EBT Benefits Over New Work Rules — The Internet Isn’t Sympathetic

11:38 AM CDT on July 14, 2026

This man's discussion of the loss of EBT benefits sparked debate over welfare programs and work requirements.

This man’s discussion of the loss of EBT benefits sparked debate over welfare programs and work requirements.

|Images via X/storm1news

A video of a man is circulating on X in which he criticizes changes to his Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as EBT benefits. Commenters are debating government assistance, work requirements, and personal responsibility.

Featured Video

In the clip, the man claims he previously received $740 per month in EBT benefits for his two children, but said the assistance has now stopped.

He said the change was tied to new work requirements. “I got an email from EBT,” the man says in the video. “I used to get $740 a month for my two kids, and we’re not getting EBT [anymore]. They took the EBT.”

He then objects to the new requirement that says that he needs to work a set number of hours to continue receiving benefits. “They’re saying I gotta work (...) I’m not working for nobody,” he says.

Advertisement

“This is what American taxpayers work for, for us,” he adds.

The man also argues that government spending on international issues should not come before domestic assistance. “Y’all send all that money to Iraq, Ukraine, y’all funding all these wars, but when it’s time to help the Americans, y’all don’t want to help us?” he says.

The video’s original source is TikTok account louaye1980, but the identity of the man has not been independently verified by The Daily Dot.

Advertisement

On X, though, some users criticized the man’s comments and argued that government assistance should come with expectations of employment. One user rather bluntly wrote: “I didn’t know I was working for a dirty, smelly, lazy, entitled idiot. (...) You want to eat, you work.”

Others similarly say adults should support their families through employment rather than relying on public benefits. “Be a man and support your family,” one wrote. “I didn’t make your kids; you did. Get (...) a job.”

However, discussions around SNAP benefits are more complicated than these reactions let on. Federal SNAP rules have included work requirements for certain adults, though there are exemptions for children, older adults, people with disabilities, and some caregivers. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, able-bodied adults without dependents may face time limits on receiving benefits unless they meet specific work or work-training requirements, as the man confirmed. Plus, states may also have different policies due to economic and federal waivers.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Sohini

Sohini is a digital media writer and editor with nearly five years of experience covering trends, entertainment, and online culture. She has contributed to multiple national and international publications in editorial and management roles. When she’s offline, she’s usually watching TV shows and movies with her dog.

Tagged:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More Stories

Trending

“Kids Shouldn’t Be Involved”: Florida Dad Left Work to Get His Son From School After They Hosted an Anti-ICE Protest

July 14, 2026
Trending

‘They Were Treating Me Like a Freak Show’: Burned Veteran Says Girls Secretly Took His Photo at Airport

July 14, 2026
Trending

‘Go to Mosque’: Man Interrupts Muslim Men Praying in Public, Sparking Debate Online

July 14, 2026
Trending

‘I Will Never Ever Forget Him’: Teen’s Quick Thinking Helps Save Woman Experiencing Brain Bleed

July 14, 2026
Trending

‘Who Gave You Permission’: Customer Says Security Guard Ordered Him to Leave Somali Restaurant

July 14, 2026
Culture

A Mom Gave Her Outback Steakhouse Meal a 2 Out of 10 and Said She’d Give the Leftovers to the Cats — TikTok Has Thoughts

July 14, 2026
Advertisement