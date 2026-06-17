A viral video shows a father taking his two daughters into a women's restroom before being confronted by another man. In the original video, Tyler Brodsky is seen helping his daughters in a women's restroom at an Alabama gas station.

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He began filming when an irate man entered the restroom and began yelling at him. He claimed his wife needed to use the bathroom, and he was furious that a man was in the restroom to begin with. Although he saw Brodsky’s daughters, it didn’t change his opinion of the situation.

After the video went viral, Brodsky issued an update on the situation. First, he thanked everyone for their support. He garnered a lot of praise from parents for taking the girls to the women’s room rather than the men’s, although not everyone agreed with his decision.

Girl Dad who was harassed for taking his girls to an empty women’s restroom at a Florida gas station gives an update.



He says police did show up and they quickly dismissed the man’s complaint.



He also thanks the employee for stepping in and helping with the situation. pic.twitter.com/AJJoDucUbZ — Robbie Harvey (@therobbieharvey) June 17, 2026

In the update, Brodsky said he never expected the video to go viral. He added, “A lot of you have been asking what happened after the video, so I’m going to go into that.”

After they left the restroom, the man was on the phone with police. Brodsky said officers arrived shortly afterward. They were able to quickly deescalate the situation. They talked through how complicated the situation was. Brodsky said taking the girls into the men's restroom could have drawn similar criticism. He said officers determined no action was necessary. According to Brodsky, officers said he had done nothing illegal.

He also gave a quick shout out to Melissa, the manager of the gas station who helped out. She made his daughters feel safer, and gave them free ice cream. The police were also helpful, which he also commented on.

At the end of the video, he added that it’s hard for girl dads and boy moms to make decisions in some situations. He said parents are often trying to do what they believe is best for their children.

Reactions on X were mixed, with several users voicing opposition. In fact, many X users thought he was simply seeking fame after a situation that put women in an uncomfortable situation.

“For his convenience & wanting fame, he’s now opened a door for creeps. No one cares if a child is in the wrong bathroom, but an adult in the wrong bathroom is a problem. He’s also teaching his daughters that rules don’t apply to them; this is wrong on so many levels,” commented one person on X. Another added, “He’s a narcissist. He thinks everything is about him. Even when he knew he was causing women distress, he took his time to leave. Female bathrooms are for females. Men will find ANY LOOPHOLE to walk into female changing rooms.”

Others were on his side. “Good. Women are not against fathers with their young daughters in our spaces. This was insane and unnecessary. The only person disturbing women and little girls was the man screaming outside the ladies' restroom,” wrote someone.