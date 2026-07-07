A Former Teacher Says She Refused to Answer a Question About White Privilege at a Staff Meeting — and Was Called Racist for It

A former teacher said she was labeled "racist" after not answering a workplace question about white privilege. The video has divided social media users over diversity training and workplace conduct.

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The video is now circulating on X and features a former educator recalling an incident she said occurred while she was teaching at a school. Text on the video reads, "I was called a racist (...) for refusing to answer a question."

According to the teacher, it was during a staff meeting focused on "equality and inclusion" that included roughly 20 attendees. There were grade-level teachers, school administrators, special education staff along with an outside facilitator who led the discussion.

The woman said she was one of the few white staff members on campus and was singled out during the discussion. According to her, the facilitator asked her to explain how she had personally benefited from white supremacy or white privilege.

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She said she did not respond because she objected to being questioned on the basis of her visible race. "I don't feel comfortable answering this question because you're only asking me because of my skin color that you can see," she said.

A teacher was called a racist at work for one simple reason:



She refused to answer a question about how she benefited from “white privilege.”



The catch? They only asked HER because of her skin color.



In front of 20 colleagues.



She said it felt “icky.”



The facilitator singled… pic.twitter.com/57GSHRiM5W — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 6, 2026

The educator said she believed it was inappropriate to ask an employee questions about race in front of colleagues based on their identity. She said in the video that her discomfort was not with discussing racism broadly, but specifically with being asked to answer on behalf of her race.

She further alleged that after the meeting, the facilitator told other employees she was racist because she had refused to answer the question. She said that it spread throughout the school. However, it is important to note that neither the woman nor the Daily Dot identified the school district, facilitator, or any individuals involved.

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On X, some commenters argued that if she's speaking the truth, the teacher may have experienced an inappropriate workplace interaction. Others brought up the topic of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs and questioned whether employees should be asked to discuss personal experiences tied to race in the workplace.

Several also speculated about potential legal action, while others criticized what they viewed as racial stereotyping in professional environments.

The woman's account has not been independently verified, and none of the commenters' claims about potential legal liability have been substantiated.

Too bad she has not found the right attorney to sue the district for “hostile work environment”. — Tiff (Idgie) (@Tiff59591806) July 6, 2026

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Employment attorneys have noted that employers are generally permitted to conduct diversity and inclusion training.

But singling out employees based on protected characteristics can become a legal concern depending on the specific facts, laws, and the way such training was conducted.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared in the video circulating on X. The woman's identity, the school district, and the facilitator have not been confirmed.