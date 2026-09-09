A DoorDash Driver Ran to a Stranger’s Home While Being Pursued by ICE — The Native American Homeowner Told Agents They Were Not Coming in Without a Warrant

A TikTok video shared by @paddhgc showed a homeowner refusing to allow ICE agents onto her property without a warrant after a DoorDash driver ran to her home seeking help while being pursued.

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The homeowner, identified in the video as TikToker StormiBabyy27, was livestreaming in January when the driver rushed toward her home seeking help.

A baby was inside the house at the time, the video stated, as agents remained outside and Stormi repeatedly said they would not be allowed in without a judge-signed warrant.

"Are you f------ kidding me? I'm Native American. Get the f--- off my yard," she said at another point in the footage.

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The clip spread quickly online, with viewers praising Stormi's composure during the standoff and her refusal to be intimidated in a high-pressure moment. Her following grew from approximately 11,000 to nearly 30,000 in the aftermath, according to the video's narration — a figure The Daily Dot could not independently verify.

The video noted that the driver had run to the home of someone who speaks publicly about Indigenous history. The driver's current situation has not been confirmed.

Commenters reacted to both the confrontation and the way Stormi protected the driver. One offered a direct message of support. They wrote, "SHOUT OUT TO @Stormibabyy27 MAY THE LORD HELP YOU AND GUIDE YOU."

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Another argued that the driver's employment status implied she was legally authorized to work in the US. They wrote, "If they work for DoorDash they are legal (your vehicle must be registered with insurance)."

Another questioned ICE's rationale for pursuing the DoorDash driver, tying it to stated enforcement priorities. They wrote, "so let me get this straight .. ICE is trying to get someone who appears to be WORKING … simply because of no papers …. i thought they were supposed to be going after drug cartels and bad guys ……….i hope that woman is safe !!!!"

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the identity and immigration status of the DoorDash driver, her current whereabouts, the specific ICE operation involved, the follower growth figures cited, or several other details as described in the narration. The details above reflect the footage and narration as shared by @paddhgc on TikTok.