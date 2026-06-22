A Crumbl Employee Says Customers Keep Ordering Extra Sugar in a Drink That Already Has 148 Grams of It — and He Got in Trouble for Saying Anything

A Crumbl employee is concerned since customers are asking for extra sugar, coke, and cookies with new dirty soda which has 148g of sugar. The employee shared a few allegedly concerning orders he’s received since working with the beloved cookie joint.

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According to @aranisagoodboy on TikTok, customers at his location come in every day, sometimes multiple times a day to grab the new viral drink. With an emphasis on the amount of sugar present in the drink, he shared his opinion with his nearly 1 million followers.

He noted he was not a medical expert but said he believed consuming that much sugar multiple times a day was unhealthy. As an employee, he said, he was not allowed to share that opinion with customers.

He said the one time he did mention it to a customer, his managers reprimanded him and told him not to bring up the sugar content again.

On one occasion, he actually pointed that out to a customer, but was surprised at their response. The customer said they normally drink about 10 cans of Coke a day.

According to the Coca-Cola website, each can contains about 39 grams of sugar. With that in mind, the employee wondered if drinking the dirty soda was perhaps a replacement. However, such wasn’t the case.

The customer said that the viral Crumbl drink was just another addition to the Coke’s consumed. According to the TikToker, some customers have asked for extra pumps of the sugar syrup.

Additionally, some customers ordered a box of six cookies alongside the drink; which is more sugar. Ultimately, he said, “I think it’s an interesting choice, but people can order what they want, I guess…And I just have to make it.”

The Internet Is as Concerned as the Crumbl Employee

The viral TikTok received over 6 million views and was reshared on @WallStreetApe’s account on X. Many have mixed feelings over the amount of sugar in the new dirty soda.

Users resonated with the employee’s thoughts on it being too much whether in a beverage or generally. One such individual said, “If you’re consuming this amount of sugar per day, you’re cooked.”

Others wondered the hype behind it, saying, “Dirty sodas are an abomination. Why is it even trending?” Some suggested that customers generally don’t concern themselves with it since it is primarily a dessert joint.

Crumbl Cookie employee says they are instructed not to talk about how much sugar is in their new 148 grams of sugar drinks



He says he has people who come in and order the drink multiple times a day and he tries to warn them



He also says these same people who order the drink… pic.twitter.com/yJYbJXaF6v — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 21, 2026

A user mentioned, “If you’re going to Crumbl Cookie, the last thing you’re thinking about is watching your sugar.”

On June 19, 2026, the TikToker shared a visual representation of how 148 grams of sugar in a video. He made the comparison using a blue NeeDoh block and revealed they melt it down to form the sugary syrup.

For those who ask for extra, an additional half a block is melted down. The debate over how much sugar is too much continued online.

The details in this article are a reflection of the video shared by @aranisagoodboy on TikTok and later reposted by @WallStreetApes on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these details.