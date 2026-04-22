TikToker Amanda Gallant recounted a run-in with an airport personnel employee that she deemed “unnecessarily rude.” After the official had weighed her baggage and found that it was just one pound over the limit, she was given an unusual ultimatum.

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Gallant had two options: to pay $100 or remove items from her suitcase that were a little over a pound. She was aware of the baggage rule–nothing more than 50 pounds would be allowed. After weighing it, the TikTok user found that her bag was 51.01 pounds.



Your safety is always our priority. Respecting our teams as they make that happen is a must. TSA officers work hard to keep the skies safe. Harassment, threats, or physical aggression will not be tolerated. Such actions may lead to fines, arrest, or removal from the airport. pic.twitter.com/hnWmIU3ljW — TSA (@TSA) April 21, 2026

Since there was a slight discrepancy, the TikToker asked the airport personnel to “let it slide.” But the individual refused and instead made the previously mentioned suggestion.

When the TikToker refused to pay up and instead agreed to remove something, she was met with an unexpected response.

Gallant quoted the response in her video, saying, “You shouldn’t have brought all that stuff.” The video immediately cuts off with the TikToker appearing visibly irritated. The video went on to generate much traction online.

Here’s what TikTokers said:

The TikTok video has already generated more than 3K likes, with many sharing their reactions to her run-in with alleged rudeness. Many were confused over why she was being asked to pay a whole $100 when the weight difference was minor.

An internet user mentioned, “I don’t get the 50 pound limit because if you pay the $100, why is it all good all of a sudden?”

Another TikToker recalled the time they’d been in a similar situation as Gallant but still allowed to get through. The person said, “I don’t get what difference 1 pound makes & what would paying $100 do? Ridiculous.”

4 Carry On Bag Rules TSA Is Enforcing in 2026 https://t.co/WSf3byxXOE pic.twitter.com/kCJMFo7B9W — Disney Food Blog (@DisneyFoodBlog) April 20, 2026

A third one noted, “Airports are gonna put themselves out of business. How is one pound anything?"

Others empathized with the popular TikToker and apologized for the alleged bad behavior. While most offered alternate scenarios should they have been in her shoes. A netizen said, “You should’ve just casually said, and yeah, you shouldn’t have picked a career you don’t like.”

Another mentioned, “I would have walked away…” One more suggested, “Maybe she was just having a bad day?” Similarly, a fourth said, “So sorry, that is rude. Maybe she was having a bad day or something…”

Rudeness or a Safety Hazzard? TikTokers respond

While the rudeness was not something her TikTok followers condoned, they did stress heavily on the safety of an aircraft. According to reports from Travel US News, checked luggage bags shouldn’t exceed 50 pounds.

Which is something even Gallant acknowledged in her video. But the reason TikTokers had felt that maybe the airport personnel’s response was justified is due to safety.

When you get ready for your flight, avoid overpacking your carry-on bag. An overstuffed bag is difficult to X-ray and may cause delays getting through TSA. https://t.co/IlzTJ4he6f — Islands (@islandsmagazine) April 18, 2026

The reason these weight limits exisit is after all to ensure that the aircraft isn’t overloaded.

Many TikTokers suggested that the airport personnel were only doing their job to ensure her and the other passengers’ safety. One such netizen explained, “Keeping the majority of the bags under 50lbs protects the workers lifting bags all day.”

Another one claimed, “Some workers get a commission or bonus on charging overweight bags. So that’s why they won’t let it slide…Even if it’s a pound or two.”