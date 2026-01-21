“China’s living in 2040”: YouTuber shows how she built the “Ningtendo PXBOX 5″—a custom 3-in-1 console

A Chinese YouTuber built a three-in-one gaming console that can play PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch 2 and Xbox Series X titles. The three-sided piece of tech can switch between the three at the push of a button, eliminating the need to push multiple buttons—or fork over hundreds of dollars to buy three whole systems.

Of course, for copyright reasons, she can't sell her invention. Viewers are already telling her to expect to hear from lawyers.

Introducing the Ningtendo PXBOX 5

In November 2025, this talented YouTuber, who goes by 小宁子 XNZ, named her creation the Ningtendo PXBOX 5. In her 16-minute video, she demonstrated how she stripped down each console and used the components to build her Frankenstein console.

She cited the existence of console-exclusive games as the motivation for her innovation.

"The three companies have been competing against each other throughout history," she explained. "This 'console war' means that games from one brand often can't run on another's platform."

A Chinese modder has assembled PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch 2 into a single console!



Switching between the systems takes about 3 seconds.



Only one platform operates at a time, and all components are powered by a shared 250-watt power supply. pic.twitter.com/Z3Fp9nz4cv — Play4Index (@Play4Index) January 19, 2026

"This is definitely a business decision that aligns with their interests. But for me, it's really inconvenient. So I decided to combine the three consoles into one, creating the ultimate gaming machine."

This is particularly true with Nintendo, whose most recognizable characters like Mario and Kirby can only be found on Nintendo gaming systems—unless you take matters into your own hands.

The result is a triangular console, with each side representing one of the big three currently available. She had to 3D print her own dock for the Switch 2, and then with a 250W power supply, it was up and running. A single button on top allows the gamer to switch between systems.

The console's legality immediately came into question

The YouTube video has gained over 700,000 views since November and seems to just be blowing up. Much of X only caught wind of the Ningtendo PXBOX 5 this week, and the prevailing opinion is that the lawyers are coming.

"Nintendo once they see this," wrote @_DPWEarl above a clip from The Social Network.

User @SinxGod_4 predicted "Nintendo, Sony and Microsoft’s Lawyers" joining forces like anime protagonists.

"Nintendo [is] about to sue her [expletive] and claim she modded the switch which violates their terms," @trappski_1 wrote.

Despite potential legal issues, many are impressed by the YouTuber's efforts. Americans in particular are more than a little jealous.

"Definitely had a dream like two months ago about something like this existing," said @_MKGhost. "Props to this woman."

"China's living in 2040 and we're here with a pedophile for a president," lamented @RLecuivre.

