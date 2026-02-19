Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

Zara Larsson is in a war with whoever keeps changing her Wikipedia picture: “Stop doing it!”

"You can stop, because I will never stop."

3:00 PM CST on February 19, 2026

Zara Larsson looking surprised
Zara Larsson/YouTube

The utopian open-source ethos of Wikipedia can become an enemy to a public figure trying to control their image. In Zara Larsson’s case, it’s literally her profile image that’s at stake.

Featured Video

The 28-year-old singer is engaged in an ongoing battle with fans and trolls who continuously edit her Wikipedia profile picture to a photo she dislikes. 

Zara Larssons wikipedia page with picture she doesn't like
@zarazlut/X

Larsson took to social media to put a stop to the edits, imploring Wikipedia editors to stop reverting her profile picture to a shot of her performing in a blue hat and denim. “Whoever the [expletive] is changing this [expletive] Wikipedia picture to this picture, stop! Stop doing it!” she said.

Advertisement
Zara Larssons wikipedia page with picture she doesn't like
Wikipedia

Then, warning anyone listening, added, “I will never stop changing that picture to a nice one. I will never stop. You can stop, because I will never stop.”

Unofficial cease and desist

“Stop it!,” Larssen said in a clip shared on Feb. 18, 2026. “I'm being so real. Cut it out! Cut it out!” Larssen pulled up her preferred photo. In it, she’s made up in glitter and wearing a gauzy pink top, one more in line with her latest "Midnight Sun" era.

Advertisement
zara larsson
Zara Larsson/YouTube

“This one that I want,” she said, adding, “and this is the one we're gonna change to and keep changing to and keep changing to forever.”

The X post quickly racked up over 500 thousand views and comments from fans sharing screenshots from Wikipedia as her profile image was edited by contributors. Wikipedia replied on TikTok, “Wait, is this play about us?”

“I'm [expletive] crying, they changed it again,” wrote @JulianMdtt, including a screenshot from Larsson’s Wikipedia page showing the dreaded pic of the singer performing in a denim getup. 

Advertisement

@Raya1219013 updated the thread, “IT IS NOW LOCKED LMAOOOO. CAN'T EDIT ANYMORE 😂.”

@RaichuFightChu gave the Wikipedia editors the benefit of the doubt and pointed out, “She needs to take a pic of herself and then release it with creative commons rights so they can use it on Wikipedia. Copyright right issues is most likely why someone keeps changing it.” 

Larsson’s Wikipedia page currently reflects her preferred profile picture from her 2025 Midnight Sun European Tour. The image uploaded on Jan. 31, 2026, appears to be cleared for use under a Creative Commons license.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Entertainment

“Oh my jeepers”: Mckenna Grace cast as Daphne in the next live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie

A full circle moment.

February 19, 2026
Memes

Netflix’s “ANTM” doc sparks the Tyra Banks “lack of accountability” meme

"Why is this woman trying to gaslight me?"

February 19, 2026
Trending

Random dog crashes Olympic cross-country race and becomes instant legend

Give this doggo Italiano a gold medal!

February 19, 2026
Trending

“Girl that’s all on you”: Homeowner posts “proof” of bad Amazon driver—it quickly backfires

"You gave us video evidence on why we shouldn't side with you."

February 19, 2026
Memes

What exactly is “the French show with the good lighting” that everyone is raving about?

"How do I get a ring light with same lighting as the french show with good lighting?"

February 19, 2026
Culture

Draco Malfoy is the surprising new mascot for China’s Lunar New Year—and Tom Felton can’t get enough

Ironic that one of the villains of the franchise would have such a large and positive resurgence.

February 19, 2026
Advertisement