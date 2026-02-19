Zara Larsson is in a war with whoever keeps changing her Wikipedia picture: “Stop doing it!”

The utopian open-source ethos of Wikipedia can become an enemy to a public figure trying to control their image. In Zara Larsson’s case, it’s literally her profile image that’s at stake.

The 28-year-old singer is engaged in an ongoing battle with fans and trolls who continuously edit her Wikipedia profile picture to a photo she dislikes.

Larsson took to social media to put a stop to the edits, imploring Wikipedia editors to stop reverting her profile picture to a shot of her performing in a blue hat and denim. “Whoever the [expletive] is changing this [expletive] Wikipedia picture to this picture, stop! Stop doing it!” she said.

Then, warning anyone listening, added, “I will never stop changing that picture to a nice one. I will never stop. You can stop, because I will never stop.”

Unofficial cease and desist

“Stop it!,” Larssen said in a clip shared on Feb. 18, 2026. “I'm being so real. Cut it out! Cut it out!” Larssen pulled up her preferred photo. In it, she’s made up in glitter and wearing a gauzy pink top, one more in line with her latest "Midnight Sun" era.

“This one that I want,” she said, adding, “and this is the one we're gonna change to and keep changing to and keep changing to forever.”

The X post quickly racked up over 500 thousand views and comments from fans sharing screenshots from Wikipedia as her profile image was edited by contributors. Wikipedia replied on TikTok, “Wait, is this play about us?”

“I'm [expletive] crying, they changed it again,” wrote @JulianMdtt, including a screenshot from Larsson’s Wikipedia page showing the dreaded pic of the singer performing in a denim getup.

@Raya1219013 updated the thread, “IT IS NOW LOCKED LMAOOOO. CAN'T EDIT ANYMORE 😂.”

WHO KEEPS CHANGING ZARA WIKIPEDIA PICTURE STOWPPPPP?? pic.twitter.com/rrTwN6CpsB — ♡ (@zarazlut) February 19, 2026

@RaichuFightChu gave the Wikipedia editors the benefit of the doubt and pointed out, “She needs to take a pic of herself and then release it with creative commons rights so they can use it on Wikipedia. Copyright right issues is most likely why someone keeps changing it.”

Larsson’s Wikipedia page currently reflects her preferred profile picture from her 2025 Midnight Sun European Tour. The image uploaded on Jan. 31, 2026, appears to be cleared for use under a Creative Commons license.

