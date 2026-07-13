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“Your Girl Is Broke Again”: Woman Says She Took Back Her Children’s Father and Lost Thousands Raised Through GoFundMe

4:00 PM CDT on July 13, 2026

“I’’m Broke” Woman Gives Away Thousands of Dollars Raised for Her to Her Baby Daddy and Ends up Homeless

“I’’m Broke” Woman Gives Away Thousands of Dollars Raised for Her to Her Baby Daddy and Ends up Homeless

|Image Edits: (L) X/@FXMC1957; (R) X

A woman has sparked discussion on X after sharing how she says she became homeless again despite raising thousands of dollars through a GoFundMe. She described the financial challenges of raising children on a single income and claimed she later spent thousands of the donations on her children's father after they reconciled. Now, she says she's broke again.

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“Your girl is broke again,” she starts the video. “After the GoFundMe reached $50,000, I was not ready to deal with the shame of being a single mom, so I took that man back.” She shared the reality of trying to juggle motherhood on a single income, and it’s not easy. 

She said the situation worsened when she allowed him back into her life. “He manipulated me out of thousands of dollars,” she continued. “That’s my fault,” she acknowledged. 

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“When I tell you I’m paying for it, oh baby, I’m paying for it,” she adds. “I’ve been going through a lot since I took that big of an L.” 

Although she was in a difficult situation, she still wanted to give back. She bought pizzas with the money she made from pawning shoes and handed out slices to people experiencing homelessness. Even though she was struggling financially, she wanted to return to doing what she loved: helping others. She said giving back remained important to her, despite claiming her children's father had manipulated her into giving him thousands of dollars.

She Says Her Children's Father Manipulated Her Out of Thousands

The video was shared to X with the caption, “A woman was left homeless with her children after their father abandoned them. Kind people donated $50K to help her get back on her feet, but she gave the money to her baby daddy. Now she’s broke and homeless again.” It’s not surprising that people had a lot to say about the situation.

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“One of the most important lessons I learned in life about people is that,sometimes when you see someone having a really bad time in life,it’s because they worked so hard to earn it,and trying to help them in any way is just a waste of your time and resources,” penned one commenter. Another wrote, “Lesson: When life gives you a second chance, don't hand it back to the person who took the first one.”

Others thought she may have been lying about her situation to try to get more money from people. “Y’all dumb if y’all think she’s actually broke and homeless again. This is a classic grift technique,” one commenter added. “The story worked once, why not do it again?? They’re trying to hit another lick.”

The circumstances surrounding the woman's account could not be independently confirmed. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's claims, which are based solely on her account shared in the video and reactions posted on X.

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Haley

Haley Van Horn is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience in lifestyle, entertainment, and culture stories. She has contributed to publications like PEOPLE and Parade, and her work is preserved in the Library of Congress.

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