A viral X video has people calling one young boy the "coolest kid at the pool" after his confident walk caught viewers' attention. The clip is captioned, "When you think you're the coolest guy in the place & then this dude walks by!" While some might've been expecting someone all decked out to walk by since the camera is initially panned across an entire area of the pool, it quickly centers on a young boy making his way, presumably, back over to his parents.

Featured Video

When you think you're the coolest guy in the place & then this dude walks by!? pic.twitter.com/aUMYdIXPXA — Catherine (@catherine_6907) July 21, 2026

This Kid's Confidence Is What Might've Earned Him Cool Status at the Pool

The cool kid, featured in a clip shared by X user @catherine_6907, earned his status not only because of his outfit, but also because of his overall demeanor and confidence.

Advertisement

As he's being filmed walking back over to his family, he's wearing pink and green board shorts with graphics on them and a pair of all-black aviator sunglasses, in kid size.

In his hand is a small cup of what looks like apple juice, but it's the way he casually walks by everyone at the pool that really seals the deal. He strolls past people without a care in the world, and when he notices his family, his face lights up as he makes his way over to them.

The clip is short but sweet, with one person joking, "He's 5 and 57 years old at the same time." Another joked that he was "Holding his drink like his life depends on it," while someone else added, "Little man's got a brandy with a dash of apple juice."

Others, however, were quick to agree that he really is the coolest guy there and that nobody should even bother competing with him. Maybe that's because, according to one commenter, his confidence level is at 100. Another even joked, "If this was in the '80s he'd have a candy cigarette in his other hand."

Advertisement

Going deeper into the comments, another person was quick to give the kid his kudos, writing, "This little guy is awesome, I like that confidence," while someone else called him out for having the "cutest little swagger."

But the compliment didn’t stop there. One person chimed in with, "That kid has more game than 90% of grown men in 2026," while another joked that the kid has "rizz" and that ladies should watch out in the 2030s because "he is coming."

The clip got so much attention that it racked up more than 1 million views. One person even compared it to the iconic scene from The Sandlot where Hamilton (played by Patrick Renna) walks by the pool smiling and blowing a kiss like he was the coolest kid there that day.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances surrounding the video. The article is based on the publicly shared X post and user comments.