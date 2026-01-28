“So girlhood”: The “young ho” TikTok trend is calling everyone out…gently

TikTok’s latest viral trend has creators playfully confessing the habits that apparently make someone a "young ho"— from "cooking everything on high" heat to living out of clean laundry baskets instead of folding them.

Featured Video

While TikTok carried the trend into video form, the idea was sparked in mid-November 2025 in the form of a viral tweet.

X user @Bean_____1 posted a blunt observation that quickly took on a life and meme format of its own: "Young hoes cook everything on high."

Young hoes cook everything on high — Bean ?? (@Bean_____1) November 12, 2025

Advertisement

The tweet spoke to people, as some replied saying they felt called out, while others joked about not having time to cook any other way. Other people started calling out other "lazy" habits they noticed, like not ironing clothes to leaving stuff in organized chaos piles.

But rather than treating these "bad" habits as some sort of personal failures, TikTok creators in their early and mid 20s are reframing them as proof they’re doing their best in an expensive and exhausting phase of life.

In this context, "young ho" becomes less of an insult and more of a shared phase of life.

TikTok turns the "young ho" joke into group therapy

Advertisement

While the trend was born of older generations dismissing Gen Z, those same young people took over the trend. The habits that older people dismissed as "lazy" were lauded, as people were unapologetic about their resourcefulness and time-saving habits.

As the trend spread, people began finding comfort in how familiar the habits that were being joked about felt.

A popular TikTok video by @kensdreamgurl that listed off "young ho" traits was turned into a "put a finger down" sound, with nearly 900 TikToks and counting participating in the trend.

Advertisement

"All a young hoe is is someone who’s freed themselves from being inconvenienced," @kensdreamgurl ended the video. That framing reframed shortcuts as survival, not failure.

She even posted an updated video of "signs to tell if someone is an old ho."

The "young ho" trend became a collective trend of affirmation and community, with people sharing why and what they do that seems weird to older generations.

Advertisement

One commenter wrote, "As a grown man I just might be a young ho."

"They also use their backup cameras to check their parking," another TikToker noted.

"I love the young ho trend it’s so girlhood,” @sssaallyyyyy wrote on X.

Advertisement

Jokes about aging joined the mix. @versuslll tweeted, "you not a young ho! you 27!" which many users treated as playful teasing, while others were insistent that 27 was a "baby adult."

you not a young ho! you 27! — vs (@versuslll) January 27, 2026

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.