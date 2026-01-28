Skip to Content
“So girlhood”: The “young ho” TikTok trend is calling everyone out…gently

"Young ho" started as a playful diss, then got reclaimed.

12:00 PM CST on January 28, 2026

Left: Tweet reading "Young hoes cook everything on high." Right: Woman with lashes and nails pretending to cry, TikTok screenshot, text overlay reads, "me scrolling through all these young ho videos just to realize i really am a young ho."
Shutterstock/@Bean_____1/X.com/@zzyannaa/TikTok

TikTok’s latest viral trend has creators playfully confessing the habits that apparently make someone a "young ho"— from "cooking everything on high" heat to living out of clean laundry baskets instead of folding them.

While TikTok carried the trend into video form, the idea was sparked in mid-November 2025 in the form of a viral tweet.

X user @Bean_____1 posted a blunt observation that quickly took on a life and meme format of its own: "Young hoes cook everything on high."

The tweet spoke to people, as some replied saying they felt called out, while others joked about not having time to cook any other way. Other people started calling out other "lazy" habits they noticed, like not ironing clothes to leaving stuff in organized chaos piles.

But rather than treating these "bad" habits as some sort of personal failures, TikTok creators in their early and mid 20s are reframing them as proof they’re doing their best in an expensive and exhausting phase of life.

In this context, "young ho" becomes less of an insult and more of a shared phase of life.

TikTok turns the "young ho" joke into group therapy

While the trend was born of older generations dismissing Gen Z, those same young people took over the trend. The habits that older people dismissed as "lazy" were lauded, as people were unapologetic about their resourcefulness and time-saving habits.

As the trend spread, people began finding comfort in how familiar the habits that were being joked about felt.

A popular TikTok video by @kensdreamgurl that listed off "young ho" traits was turned into a "put a finger down" sound, with nearly 900 TikToks and counting participating in the trend.

"All a young hoe is is someone who’s freed themselves from being inconvenienced," @kensdreamgurl ended the video. That framing reframed shortcuts as survival, not failure.

She even posted an updated video of "signs to tell if someone is an old ho."

The "young ho" trend became a collective trend of affirmation and community, with people sharing why and what they do that seems weird to older generations.

Self-described "young ho" in a bonnet tossing "literally any and every spice in the world" into the pot while they cook.
@sourjellybabies/TikTok
One commenter wrote, "As a grown man I just might be a young ho."

"They also use their backup cameras to check their parking," another TikToker noted.

"I love the young ho trend it’s so girlhood,” @sssaallyyyyy wrote on X.

A yassified dog with a giant wine glass. Text reads, "Young Ho Approved."
@herolledmysplif/X
Jokes about aging joined the mix. @versuslll tweeted, "you not a young ho! you 27!" which many users treated as playful teasing, while others were insistent that 27 was a "baby adult."

