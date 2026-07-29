‘You Won’t Go to Jail for Deflating Them’: A Viral TikTok Is Teaching People How to Sabotage Tires Without Slashing Them

A TikTok video from an Iowa creator has sparked criticism online after he showed a step-by-step method of puncturing car tires by removing their valve stems.

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The video, posted by @richiepoorrestore, and reshared by @libsoftiktok on X, features the creator filming himself while explaining how to permanently deflate a vehicle's tires as a form of retaliation against people they say have wronged them.

The X user who shared the video accused the TikToker of encouraging viewers to vandalize cars. In the clip, @richiepoorrestore can be heard saying, “Remember, folks, you can go to jail for slashing somebody's tires, but you won't go to jail for deflating them.”

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They continue, “See, most people will think when they got a flat tire, all they gotta do is put air in it. But if you take the valve stem out of the thing, you can't put air in it. It'll be flat.”

He then demonstrates the method on camera, deflating a tire by removing its valve stem.

The video attracted a wave of replies that focused on safety, legality, and potential retaliation. One commenter warned about trying such tactics in certain states, writing, “If you do this in Florida.. someone will put a permanent holy [sic] in your head. Not recommended.”

Another X user pointed out that some drivers already keep tools to deal with such vandalism. They commented, “Joke's on him, I keep a valve stem tool in my toolbox. And an inflator.”

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@FBI this needs attention this is clearly incitement to commit a crime. The local PD needs to educate him — vee (@vbeezs) July 29, 2026

The TikTok creator described the tactic as a way to target people they claim have mistreated them, including romantic partners and employers. They say, “And then look when the cheating [expletive] or the boss that didn't pay you goes to fill the car back up, and they'll be all thinking it's just a little minor thing. Then they'll take this off and they'll realize the error of their ways.”

Several replies called for law enforcement attention and described the TikToker's actions as illegal. One comment tagged federal authorities and wrote, “@FBI this needs attention this is clearly incitement to commit a crime. The local PD needs to educate him.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the TikTok creator’s identity, their exact location in Iowa, or whether local authorities took any action against them. The details above reflect @richiepoorrestore’s video and comments on X from @libsoftiktok.