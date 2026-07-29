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‘They Wanna See What We Watch’: A TikToker Says His Vizio TV Forced Him to Link a Walmart Account and X Is Alarmed by What That Means for Your Data

By Reni

10:52 AM CDT on July 29, 2026

The internet sounded alarm bells on data privacy after Man's Vizio TV didn't come on without a Walmart account.

The internet sounded alarm bells on data privacy after Man’s Vizio TV didn’t come on without a Walmart account.

|Image Credit: (L) Reference Image via Canva ; (R) TikTok | @Razorx2212

A TikTok video of a man claiming his new Vizio TV required him to link a Walmart account to access SmartTV features has drawn attention online over data privacy concerns.

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@Razorx2212 shared his experience with followers on TikTok, which has gained over 83,000 views. The man told viewers he was being “forced” to create and link a Walmart account to access SmartTV functionality. 

He also mentioned not having recollection of reading such an instruction on the box he bought it in. The TikToker said, “This is just them tracking us; They wanna see what we watch.” 

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Commenters offered explanations and workarounds in the replies. One individual claimed it could probably be a “pre-programming setting.” They said, “I’m pretty sure there’s a way to bypass this…I don’t really think it’s that much of an issue. But I do see your point.” 

Another suggested, “Please return it and get a non-smart TV and buy physical media.” Many others had similar recommendations and asked the man to give it back and invest in another TV. 

The Internet Sounded Alarm Bells About Data Privacy 

As previously mentioned, the video has gone viral across social media and was even shared by @WallStreetApes on X. The verified account sounded alarm bells about data privacy and revealed just how much information third parties were able to access. 

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According to the X account’s findings, since Walmart owns Vizio, they also have access to customers’ information. Once an individual links their account to the TV, the company gets access to details like contact information, payments, subscriptions, account authentication, and security information. 

Additionally, the account claimed Walmart would also gain access to what one has viewed, their online and mobile activity, and mobile streaming data. The X account further alleged that this kind of data is simply given consent to when people click on ‘next,’ without reading the fine print. 

What the X account found more concerning was that the TV had an in-built technology that can literally track what you’re watching in real time. After concluding their findings, the narrator from the X account noted, “All of this data collected, just because you bought and wanted to watch TV.” 

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Those on X had similar comments and concerns as those on TikTok. Many suggested getting TVs that “don’t spy” on people. Some even suggested switching to old-school technology. While others were alarmed by the account’s findings about data collection. 

A user noted, “Thanks for sharing and enlightening…I will never consider purchasing a Vizio Smart TV again. We purchased one years ago; I need to dispose of it at our county electronics recycling.”

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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