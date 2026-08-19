The Internet Responds With Theories After Luigi Mangione Admitted He Shot Brian Thompson Knowing It Was Illegal

A statement by Luigi Mangione in which he said he shot UnitedHealth CEO Brian Thompson has sparked conspiracy theories online, with many users on X questioning its authenticity.

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@PopBase shared the widely reported incident on their official X account, which was viewed over 15 million times as of publication. The account quoted Mangione’s response in their caption, capturing his admission for clarity.

Luigi Mangione has admitted to shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson:



“After years of enduring severe pain from a broken back... I learned UnitedHealth would be holding an investor conference in New York City. I then researched the event online. I observed the annual… pic.twitter.com/ynpzw6ybDi — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 14, 2026

According to official reports, the shooting was a result of enduring “severe pain” from a broken back. He gathered information about the late Thompson’s whereabouts, including the location he was in at the time of the shooting.

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When Mangione knew Thompson was going to be in New York, he emailed UnitedHealth and travelled to New York with the intent of murdering him. He admitted, “I shot Mr. Thompson in the back. I knew what I was doing was illegal.”

According to reports by the BBC, Mangione is scheduled for a State trial on account of a plea change. Initially, he pleaded not guilty, but since his admission, the tables have turned and sparked a whole other wave of speculation online.

The Internet Responds With Theories About His Admission…

Speaking of which, the X account had multiple theories about the bombshell admission. Many claimed it was fabricated and part of an elaborate ploy. A user stated, “This is clearly a fabricated statement that he was forced to speak; they set him up, OMG.”

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Another was in disbelief, saying, “I will never believe he was actually the one. Maybe the internet broke my brain, but something still feels off.” One more mentioned that perhaps the statement was “scripted.”

He took the federal plea because life in a federal facility is way better than state prison. A guilty plea with a life sentence hanging over you is not a victory, it is accepting reality — Angelika? (@angelikabearx) August 14, 2026

Court records indicate the statement was entered as part of official legal proceedings. The Daily Dot could not independently verify the specific circumstances under which the statement was made. There are no confirmed reports of either fabrications or a script about his statement admitting the shooting of Thomson.

While some users dismissed the statement as fabricated or coerced, others argued that Mangione should be held legally accountable regardless of his motivations.

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The case remains active. Mangione's state trial is scheduled to proceed, according to BBC reporting. Online discussion about the case continues. Many of his supporters urge the government to free him from prison and express empathy.

Details about Luigi Mangione's legal proceedings, including his statement and scheduled state trial, are drawn from BBC reporting. The Daily Dot did not independently verify these legal details. The conspiracy theories and online reactions described in this article reflect comments made under @PopBase's X post and have not been verified. The Daily Dot does not endorse or validate claims that Mangione's statement was fabricated, scripted, or coerced. Mangione's legal proceedings are active, and the article will be updated as new information becomes available.