Video Shows Officer Responding After Boy Calls Police on Father

A video on X highlights one of the disturbing ways that domestic abuse can manifest. The video begins with body cam footage from a police officer standing outside of a home. A woman is in the doorway, presumably the partner of the man inside.

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According to the post, the man's 12-year-old son called police alleging abuse. When the man appears, he is immediately hostile towards the officer, refusing the officer's requests to step outside so that they can talk.

When the man closes the door the officer calls for backup. The woman, however, opens it back up, and the man tells him he can't do anything. "You wanna play?" he keeps asking the officer, while the woman begs him not to slam the door again.

The officer tells the man that somebody called the police, but the man keeps asking who. The officer refuses to reveal who called, and the man quickly escalates to threatening the officer.

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Abusive dad threatens law enforcement after his 12 year-old son secretly called 911 on him. This guy sure seems abusive from the onset. I don’t get how he thinks this is going to end any other way than him in handcuffs and in back of a unit. Or worse if he tries anything. pic.twitter.com/hRs2GDJMka — ???????? (@baker_girlie) July 13, 2026

Bodycam Video Captures Tense Exchange With Officers

All four minutes of this video contain the man inside the house being belligerent towards the officer. How he is acting all but gives away his true nature. He can be heard repeatedly threatening to harm the officer rather than step outside to talk to him about why the police were called to the residence in the first place.

People in the comments discussed what it was like to be around the kind of person the man in the video is.

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"Had 5 different step dads just like this. Took me years to recover," said a user.

The video does contain a much longer part two, which can be found in the comments. This video has more information on the incident and shows the man being arrested but still acting hostile towards the officers.

Due to the length of time it took for the man to be arrested, there is some outrage online. Said one user, "Threatening an officers life. Not smart. This cop was too nice. Should have pulled his gun when he put his hands in his pockets." Many shared a similar sentiment.

It does bring to the forefront the double standards that situations such as this can face, based on who it is being arrested. The man was hostile from the beginning, which many see as a reason to immediately arrest him. However, that did not happen.

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It is unclear what the outcome of this man's arrest was, based on these videos.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the X post or the circumstances surrounding the incident. The video does not identify those involved beyond the information provided in the accompanying social media post.