‘You Don’t Need a Degree, but You Do Need 15 Years of Experience’: A TikToker’s Entry-Level Job Sketch Has the Comment Section Sharing Their Own Horror Stories

A TikToker's comedic sketch about unrealistic expectations for entry-level job applicants has resonated with viewers sharing similar frustrations. Originally posted by user Jamie (@jamiemarkss) on TikTok, the video highlights the complexities of the current job market and the frustrations job seekers face while criticizing employers who underpay or set unrealistic requirements for entry-level candidates.

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In some cases, Jamie said, the hiring body expects the candidate to bypass a college degree but come with years of experience in the field.

“You don't need a college degree, but you do need 15 years of relevant experience,” she said.

Jamie said applicants often find that even when they locate a suitable position, the wages are far below reasonable expectations, or they are asked to perform another employee's duties at low pay.

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“Do someone else's job for them as an assistant and earn $5,000 a year.”

“Looking for freelance creatives to make $13 an hour part-time,” she added, acting out the situation.

She also addressed the common experience of applying for a position and never hearing back — what job seekers commonly call being 'ghosted' by employers. She also talked about the rise of fake job postings.

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“Apply to this job and we'll never tell you if you got it or not. Oh, you applied to this job? It's not real.”

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Several commenters shared similar experiences in the replies.

One commenter, suggesting they suspected racial bias may be a factor in their rejections, wrote, ‘At this point I’m done applying and doing interviews like how I stay in a big city and no one is hiring I’m tired of hearing wait a week and I’ll get back to you I have 2 degrees and a high school diploma I feel like it’s my color at this point.”

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Another user rang a similar tune and added, “‘Required experience: associates degree OR 2 years of relevant experience’ I’ll do you one better, I have a bachelors degree AND 1 year of relevant experience ‘sorry we went with someone who meets the qualifications.’”

“I saw a listing for a part time receptionist position. It required a Bachelor's degree or a degree in office management and 2-5 years of experience. It also paid $12/hr,” said a separate user.

A fourth viewer wrote, “I had 5 rounds of interviews for an entry level job. They flew me to nyc for the final round to meet everyone. I was 100% sure I got it. Next day got the email ‘we went with another candidate.’”

“I saw a few job postings that required a masters but were only paying $17 an hour and required to use your own vehicle for work related trips with no gas reimbursement,” wrote one user.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this post. The details above reflect the account shared by user Jamie (@jamiemarkss) on TikTok.