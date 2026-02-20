“World of Warcraft” partners with “Zillow” to promote new in-game homes. Players’ reactions are mixed

In an innovative move, World of Warcraft has partnered with real estate website Zillow to make Zillow for Warcraft; which, in essence, is a way for the game to promote its new housing feature.

While Warcraft gamers will be able to build their own homes through the feature, the site itself appears to be more promotional than anything else.

It includes a select number of Alliance and Horde-themed homes across all of Azeroth which, presumably, gives players a taste of the kind of crafting they can do if they want to make their homes.

Examples of these themed homes on the site include "Rugged Rustic," "Silvermoon Chic," and "Seaside Shrine." As with any real estate website, each listing boasts the property's features.

What have Blizzard and Zillow said about the collab?

"Player housing is a milestone moment for the World of Warcraft community, and we wanted to honor it in a way that felt authentic and unexpected," Beverly W Jackson, vice president of Brand and Product Marketing at Zillow, said in a press release. "Zillow exists at the center of how people think and talk about home, and gaming has become another powerful expression of that. This collaboration brings two worlds together, celebrating home as both a place to belong and a place to escape into something that feels honest and personal."

Monica Austin, chief marketing officer of Blizzard Entertainment added: "Player housing has sparked an extraordinary wave of creativity in World of Warcraft, and the passion our community has poured into shaping their own spaces is nothing short of inspiring. Partnering with Zillow allowed us to take that excitement even further — creating an experience that feels playful, intuitive, and tailor‑made for our players."

"Together, we've built something that celebrates the unique ways players express themselves in Azeroth and the joy of finally carving out a place in the world they call home."

What are players saying?

In the comments of a Reddit post, internet users didn't really know what to make of it. "If you told past me that one day I’d be connecting my WoW account to a site like Zillow so I could have a new rug for my in-game house, I’d slap you and then myself for listening," one wrote. "But here we are."

"Are they going to buy up all the affordable housing and sell them back to us at a markup here too?" another asked. "F*** Zillow."

While a third wrote: "There's something here about the aging playerbase and partnering with a real estate website, but I'm not pithy enough to make it."

A fourth user dubbed the collaboration "depressing," while a fifth concurred: "This is in contention for the dumbest partnership I've ever witnessed."

