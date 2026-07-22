Woman’s Tearful Rant About Paying for College While Italian Cousins Get Free Tuition Sparks Debate

A video shared to X by the account @HistorianUSA1 shows an unidentified student crying in her car, saying she wished her parents had never left Sicily for Chicago.

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The woman said she is more than $100,000 in debt and recently failed a class by one point, requiring her to pay an additional $4,000 to retake it.

Struggling to hold back tears, she said her parents "could have gone anywhere else" and questioned why they chose the United States. "My cousins in Italia don't pay for a single dime in college," she said, adding that the state "pays them to go to school" while she works two jobs to cover her own tuition.

This girl sobbing in her car “Take me back to Italy” because her parents left Sicily for Chicago — and now she has to pay for college while her cousins get “paid to go to school” — is peak entitlement.



Your parents LEFT for a reason. Sicily has high youth unemployment, low… pic.twitter.com/NEx7sN5zJw — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 21, 2026

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The X user that shared the video called the woman's reaction "peak entitlement" and argued that her parents "left for a reason," pointing to economic conditions in Sicily as justification.

The account claimed Italy's income-based tuition system charges qualifying students between zero and 4,000 euros a year, funded by a top tax rate of 43 percent.

The account also challenged the student's claim that Italian students pay nothing for college, writing, "Italy’s “free” unis? Income-based tuition (0-4k euros). Low-income students get grants, housing, and meals via DSU — all funded by punishing taxes (43% top rate)."

One commenter questioned who was filming while the woman drove, and argued that failing a class "by one point" likely meant a 1.0 GPA on a 4.0 scale rather than a near-miss. They added that she was free to leave the country herself if she turned 18.

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Another user pointed to a specific alternative, writing, "Join the military. GI Bill pays your tuition and pays you a monthly housing allowance. You don't have to work since the housing allowance is more than enough to cover expenses."

@HistorianUSA1 also addressed the salary gap between the US and Italy, suggesting it explained why her parents emigrated. "US salaries are roughly double Italy’s. Youth unemployment: Italy ~20%, US ~9%. Your 100k in debt and failed class by one point? And most likely an unemployable major. "

First, who is driving?



Second, failing a class by one point means you got a 1.0 on a 4.0 scale. That's pathetic, and says either you didn't try or you are ignorant.



Reevaluate your life. If you're 18 or over, you can bail on the United States without your parents' permission. — DisarmLeftism (@DisarmAuntiFa) July 22, 2026

One user shifted the focus to European countries' defense spending, "Well, the difference is in Europe, our tax dollars help pay for their socialism because their countries don’t have to pay for their own defense. Now, in this country, she can pay for it herself."

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"We really need to stop sending any more of our money overseas to protect other countries. Let these people be slapped in the face with reality when their governments actually have to pony up and pay for their defense", they added.

The details above reflect the student's account as shared on X by @HistorianUSA1 and reactions from commenters on the post. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the student's identity, academic program, debt figures, or the Italian tuition and tax statistics cited by @HistorianUSA1.