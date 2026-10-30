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Woman’s Mother-in-Law Makes Her Sleep in Her Bed Instead of Husband’s, Leaving Her Feeling Trapped

5:58 AM CDT on October 30, 2026

Pakistani woman seeks advice after mother-in-law refuses to let her sleep next to husband.

Pakistani woman seeks advice after mother-in-law refuses to let her sleep next to husband.

|Images via @3liyeeen/TikTok

A Pakistani TikTok creator, @3liyeeen, shared a video about a direct message she received from a fellow Pakistani woman who described a conflict with her mother-in-law. The woman asked the creator for advice after her mother-in-law refused to let her sleep in the same bed as her husband. The video was posted on June 19 and had received 100 comments at the time of publication.

The creator had started a series called “Desi Dilemas” on TikTok. In the second episode, she discussed a message from a woman who described an issue in her married life. The woman wrote that her Pakistani mother-in-law was making her sleep with her instead of her husband. Since getting married, she said, she had not been allowed to share a bed with him.

The woman also wrote that her husband wanted to get a double bed for them when she moved in, but his mother rejected the idea and instead asked her to sleep with her. Since then, the woman had been sharing a bed with her mother-in-law and had felt uncomfortable about the arrangement.

The woman added that her mother-in-law made her wake up at 7 a.m. to prepare breakfast for her husband, even though he did not leave for work until after 10 a.m. She said she often went to sleep late because she felt uncomfortable with the arrangement, which had disrupted her sleep schedule.

The woman said she had asked her husband to stand up for her, but he had done nothing. She now felt trapped in the house. She added that the situation was especially upsetting because theirs had been a love marriage. They had not been able to go on their honeymoon either, as her mother-in-law had created a major dispute over it. The woman asked the creator to use her experience to raise awareness and offer advice.

The creator said, “I've seen the mother-in-law ruin the wedding, ruin the time after the wedding, ruin the honeymoon, try to come with them on the honeymoon. A milder version of this, because this is obviously an extreme version, is the fact that some mothers-in-law will literally start a fight around nighttime so that the son does not go near the wife.”

The TikTok creator then offered advice, saying that if a husband cannot stand up for his wife, she needs to stand up for herself. “Because your husband genuinely thinks that, okay, if I ignore this problem, my wife will also ignore it, and then this won't be a problem. Because he genuinely does not see what is going on and why it's wrong.” 

One commenter wrote, “Yet again spineless man able to stand up to mummy dearest.” Another commenter gave her an advice and wrote, “girl your husband is a p u sssio, leave that spineless creature and go back to your parents, this ain't normal and these cultural ppl don't change, save yourself the headache.” 

A third commenter wrote, “If my mother in law would have suggested this, I would have gone back home to my parents house.” A fourth commenter wrote, “She’s 27 wtf she needs to stand up for herself this is really pathetic.” 

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the events described in the video. The details above reflect @3liyeeen’s account as shared on TikTok. The identities of the commenters have not been confirmed.

Prerna

Prerna is a senior writer with over 10 years of experience covering entertainment, politics, and digital culture. She’s passionate about tracking the trends, stories, and conversations taking over the internet. A movie fanatic at heart, she’s always looking for her next great watch. When she’s not chasing stories, she’s probably binge-watching something addictive and insisting everyone else watch it, too.

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