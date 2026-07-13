A New Mom Posted Her $20,000 Hospital Bill for a Natural Birth — After Insurance She Paid $7,000, and the Doctor Was There for Three Minutes

A woman’s hospital bill to give birth has sparked a debate on X over medical insurance. The new mother was originally billed a little over $20,000. Since she had insurance, she and her husband paid $7000.

Featured Video

On TikTok, her story has gained over 1.2 million views and has been reshared on other social media platforms like X. @allisonkuch gave her followers a breakdown of her hospital bill after giving birth.

The mom revealed that it was her second birth; the first one cost $32,000 and was a planned C-section. The one she discussed on her TikTok account was for her second baby and was a natural birth with an epidural.

@allisonkuch not including the price of my push present…. Which was 0 because Isaac never got me one ♬ original sound - allison kuch

Advertisement

Her bill began with the stay, which she described as the “most expensive hotel room.” For each night, the woman claimed to have spent $3,200 for both a private room and labor.

Although it was expensive, the woman was optimistic and pointed out that at least it had an ocean view. Next, for a private postpartum room, she paid $3,200 again.

Shortly after birth, the new mom recalled sleeping on an uncomfortable mattress while her husband slept in a pull-out bed. In total, her accommodation costs came to $6,413.

The Meds and Doctor’s 3 Minute Visit

Advertisement

Next on her list were the amount of drugs and medications. Her medicine cocktail began with three bags of Pitocin for $1,185. For an unnamed one, she spent about $1,100, and right before her epidural was administered, she paid $90 for saline.

Since her contractions were making her “queasy,” she also got Zofran for about $128. For her epidural medication, she paid $158. There were a bunch of other medications, including painkillers like Lidocaine, Fentanyl, and epinephrine, which came up to $560.

For the delivery, she had to pay a doctor’s fee of $9,993, plus for a Foley catheter insertion, she shelled out another $472. However, there was a separate OB charge for which she paid about $6,185.

But the woman noted that the doctor was only there for three minutes at the time of her delivery. Instead of paying almost $7,000, the woman paid about $1,000 out of pocket while insurance covered the remainder.

Advertisement

The influencer’s story has sparked debate on the internet about the cost of having a baby in America for those without insurance.

The Internet Responded to The Woman’s Hospital Bill

@WallStreetApes reposted the video on X, where it drew additional attention. In the caption of their post, they claimed that big insurance companies “ruined healthcare” in America.

Some strongly agreed with the X account’s claims about big insurance companies. An individual noted, “Insurance is over-regulated, and there is no competition across state lines.

Advertisement

New mother just got her bill for giving birth to her baby in America, here is the breakdown of costs



- Labor and delivery room 1 night: $3,200

- Postpartum room 1 night: $3,200

- Pitocin 3 bags: $1,179

- IV fluids saline bag: $90

- Zofran: $128

- Epidural medication: $158

-… pic.twitter.com/dnxsxiVA0p — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 12, 2026

Another person expressed their mixed views, claiming that the woman’s hospital bill was both “Interesting and depressing.”

A user believed healthcare costs shouldn’t be set by the government or any kind of third party. Instead, they asked, “Don’t you think you should expect to pay less than an oil change to give birth in America?”

Many others continued to flood social media with similar agreements and disagreements about the overall cost of having a baby in America.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the hospital bill figures described in this video or confirm the identity of the TikToker. The details above reflect the accounts shared by @allisonkuch on TikTok and @WallStreetApes on X.