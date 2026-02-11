Skip to Content
The Daily Dot home
The Daily Dot home
Advertisement
Trending

“This is so offensive omg”: Guy’s baffling reaction to woman’s candle instantly ends the date

"Imagine being threatened by a pink sparkly candle."

11:00 AM CST on February 11, 2026

Left: Woman with her hair up looking into the camera. Right: Red/pink burning candle on a white table.
@hi_its_chey_/TikTok/Pixel-Shot/Shutterstock

One woman's story clip about a pink, sparkly birthday candle and a man's inexplicable dating behavior is going viral on TikTok.

Featured Video

In a Dec. 24, 2025, video captioned "dating lore," Cheyenne Stone (@hi_its_chey_) recounted how she invited a date to her apartment, only to suffer his criticisms of her sentimental possessions.

Stone said the man initially complimented a candle she had sitting on the coffee table.

She replied, "One of my best friends, Maddie, got it for me for my 30th birthday. She knows me so well. It's pink, it's sparkly. Just makes my day brighter." Then, out of the blue, he insulted her.

Advertisement
@hi_its_chey_/TikTok dating lore
@hi_its_chey_/TikTok
@hi_its_chey_/TikTok
@hi_its_chey_/TikTok

"It's really pathetic that you have so many things displayed throughout your apartment that are from your 30th birthday," said her date. "Wasn't that, like, a year ago?"

Stone was stunned by his rude comment, but was ultimately glad he put up such a weird red flag before the relationship could go further. 

"Oh, well, sir, then you definitely don't wanna meet my childhood teddy bear, who I've had since 1997, my third birthday, who lives in my bedroom. You will never walk into that room and meet him," joked Stone.

Advertisement

Viewers were quick to point out that Stone's date was jealous and threatened by her other (healthy) relationships.

Jealousy stemming from insecurity can ruin dates pretty quickly. Stone’s date acted out with mean-spirited criticism, affectionately referred to as "negging." People with low self-esteem or unresolved emotional issues are known to sabotage dates by exhibiting controlling behavior, acting suspiciously, making accusations, or shutting down emotionally.

Stone’s date took a turn that plenty of commenters seemed familiar with. “He was definitely jealous,” replied @jibaraentexas.

“He was definitely jealous,” replied @jibaraentexas.
@jibaraentexas/TikTok 
Advertisement

@blank_l00k said, “Honestly it’s quite nice of him to throw that red flag up before it went any further.”

@blank_l00k said, “Honestly it’s quite nice of him to throw that red flag up before it went any further.”
@blank_l00k/TikTok 

“They’re not lonely enough,” commented @jackie.cooper. 

“They’re not lonely enough,” commented @jackie.cooper.
@jackie.cooper/TikTok 
Advertisement

Another user wrote, “Imagine being threatened by a pink sparkly candle.”

Another user wrote, “Imagine being threatened by a pink sparkly candle.”
@lilboatyyyy/TikTok 

Cheyenne Stone, @hi_its_chey_, did not immediately reply to the Daily Dot's request for comment via TikTok.

Advertisement

The internet is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s newsletter here.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from The Daily Dot

See all posts
Culture

“They lie about deleting photos”: Discord rushes to walk back age verification after users abandon the platform

"Discord alternatives" searches reportedly jumped 10,000% overnight.

February 11, 2026
Trending

“You’re not gonna believe who they called”: Woman’s OB-GYN reveals her pregnancy to her husband’s ex

"You're just giving out my information like it's candy."

February 11, 2026
Culture

Olympian Sturla Lægreid’s ex responds after he confesses to cheating on her in post-race interview: “Hard to forgive”

"I did not choose to end up in this situation," said his ex, who asked to remain anonymous.

February 11, 2026
Trending

Jill Zarin was cut from E! series after her Bad Bunny comments. Fans reacted fast, but her former company reacted even faster

"My entire timeline is just Jill Zarin."

February 11, 2026
Culture

Scathing reading comprehension rant says BookTok recommendations are untrustworthy: “Some of you need to go back to a high school-level literature class”

"Kindle Unlimited is basically the fast fashion of literature."

February 11, 2026
Entertainment

The “Muppet Show” special is dominating Disney+. Now, the people demand more Muppets

The Muppet Show is (sort of) back, and fans want more.

February 11, 2026
Advertisement