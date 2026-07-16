A woman is spiraling out online after getting fed up with people not understanding how to properly fold a fitted sheet. That's the sheet with the cinched corners designed to grip the sides of a mattress, but also the one many people find impossible to fold neatly. "I straight up refuse to believe that some of you still don't know how to fold a fitted sheet," she begins her clip.

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She then explains that she’s going to be teaching people how to do it (again). She also says that it's "really not that hard" and says she learned how to fold one when she was 18 years old. Before showing the process, she makes it clear, verbally and visually, that balling the sheet up and tucking it away isn't the right way to fold it. She then gets into her tutorial.

This woman has had it with all of us who still can’t fold a fitted sheet.



She’s yelling the whole time like she’s personally offended that some of us are still out here balling them up and shoving them in the closet. It feels exactly like my mom teaching me for the 100th time… pic.twitter.com/iVxgoscn2H — End3of6Days9 (Helen) ?? (@end3of6days9) July 15, 2026

Woman Demonstrates Her “Aggressive” Fitted Sheet Folding Method

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In the clip, which has since been reshared by X user @end3of6days9, the woman begins by stretching out the fitted sheet and holding one corner in her hand. She then instructs people to find the corners with their fingers, placing one finger inside a corner while keeping her hand underneath the sheet. Next, she says to use the other hand to stretch across the sheet to the opposite corner and insert another finger up into that corner as well.

She brings the two corners together and flips one corner over the other, leaving both corners on one finger. She then repeats the same move on the other side of the sheet so that two corners are on one finger and the other two corners are on the other.

While she appears to be serious about the tutorial, she throws in some exaggerated faces every time she gets her fingers into the corners, urging viewers to "Make the face. It's important."

Man, she’s really serious about this, but I just figure wash it dry it put it back on. You don’t have to fold. It seems easier to me. — Patricia Fugate (@PatriciaFu47388) July 16, 2026

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The second-to-last step involves folding those two corners over the other two corners, leaving her with a square-shaped sheet that she stretches out on a table. She folds the sides in thirds. "Now we have a rectangle. I'm so glad you know your shapes," she sarcastically jokes to the camera.

She ends her tutorial by folding the sheet into thirds one more time, leaving herself with a neatly folded square that can fit on a closet shelf. While people in the comments seemed to enjoy what she called her "aggressive tutorial," many still weren't convinced they wanted to start folding fitted sheets the "right" way. "Love this lady. But I could have had a glass of red after balling it up and shoving it in the cupboard by the time she folded it. Pretty easy decision,” one person wrote.

Another added, "Lol, this actually cracks me up. 35 years ago I tried to teach my best friend exactly this (well, I was honestly better at explaining it). She still wads hers up. Mine are still folded perfectly in the linen closet. And in the long run, WHO CARES. Ha!"

The clip has continued circulating across social media, with viewers divided over whether neatly folding fitted sheets is worth the extra effort. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify when or where the original video was first recorded.