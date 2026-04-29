Reddit users have highlighted red flags after learning of a woman’s 37-year-old boyfriend allegedly stealing $48 from her niece’s piggy bank. The forum has many advising her to leave him after finding out about such an ordeal.

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A fellow Redditor recently shared a rather eye-opening tale featuring her niece’s piggy bank, which she refers to as “her name jar” in the story. The 37-year-old woman claimed to have had this same piggy bank since 2018.

Putting in loose change or cash, despite the era of digital money, was something she felt like doing for her niece. Whenever the aunt-niece duo would come across a penny, the woman would remind her niece to grab it for ‘her name.’

The woman’s boyfriend, too, became a part of this tradition and added spare change into the piggy bank. The Redditor revealed that they’ve been dating for three and a half years, both add in spare change whenever they can.

One day, when the woman was cleaning her room, she stumbled upon her niece’s piggy bank. Upon holding it, she found it “half empty.” Immediately, she informed her boyfriend by phone and asked whether he knew anything about it.

This was apparently because he was the only other person whom she claimed had access to the piggy bank. Next, she asked him if he’d taken any money from her niece’s piggy bank, to which he confessed the truth.

The Redditor's 37-Year-Old Boyfriend Responds to The Confrontation

He indeed did take money from the piggy bank and had only taken $48 to pay for gas so he could commute to work. When his girlfriend asked him when he allegedly stole the money, he revealed that it was earlier in the week of the confrontation.

This seemed to infuriate the woman, since the money in the piggy bank was exclusively for her niece and was “unacceptable.” She said, “Not only did he take from a child, but he also did so without communication.”

As a result of the confrontation, the two of them got into an argument about the incident. Firstly, the woman argued that all the money in the piggy bank belonged solely to her niece.

She also told him that his alleged financial irresponsibility at 37-years-old shouldn’t have had to be “bailed out” from a young child’s piggy bank. Her statements further triggered a heated response from him.

He reportedly accused his girlfriend of overreacting to the situation and did not appreciate being accused of stealing.

He defended his actions by claiming that he “simply forgot” to inform her that he had taken the money. And assured her he would pay back the $48 he took from her niece.

Reddit Reacts…

In conclusion, the woman asked fellow Redditors what they thought of the situation and whether she was indeed overreacting, as he suggested. Many netizens appeared to agree with her stance and highlighted their support for her against her boyfriend.

A first one suggested, “If you didn’t notice half was gone, he would have 'forgotten' to pay it back.” In response, another said, “And who knows if this is the first time he’s taken money from it?”

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Another added, “You’re right, he basically stole from a child’s piggy bank.” One particular Redditor wondered if her boyfriend had always been allegedly financially irresponsible.

To which the woman confirmed that he’s always been that way. The netizen asked a question in response, “Why are you with him then?” Another netizen chimed in on the conversation and claimed, “He’s not going to change.”

The next one mentioned, “Someone honest would not have even tried that, 'it’s not a big deal’ nonsense.” Similarly, many Redditors appeared to support the woman’s decision to call out her 37-year-old boyfriend.