Woman Fired After One Day on the Job for Requesting Five Days Off in August — Her Mom Said She Should Have Mentioned It in the Interview

A woman was fired from her job after working there for only a day. Her mom told her daughter to use this experience as a lesson. The internet sided with her mother's advice that planned absences should be disclosed during a job interview.

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@Obsessed.with.o1ivia originally posted the story on TikTok, but it appears to have been taken down. But not before the video was shared by @MemeNonLibs on X. According to the video, the woman had just started a new job.

The morning of her sharing the video, she reached out to her manager to give them advance notice about leave. She was going to be out of town for about five days in August and wanted to inform them ahead of time.

HR Nightmare



“I’m going to be out of town for 5 days in August…now I can’t work there anymore”



-Liberal upset that after her first day of work at her new job, she can’t take a week off in a few weeks



What headaches did the manager just save? ?✨? pic.twitter.com/f6cflSNSWU — Meme’nOnLibs (@MemeNonLibs) July 22, 2026

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The manager's response resulted in her losing the job she had started only the day before. The manager replied to her message, saying, “Well, that doesn’t work for us. So we won’t be continuing your training.” And just like that, she was no longer employed.

In the video, she described telling her mother she had lost the job. From the way she described it, the mother was irritated and told her daughter it was why one needs to inform such matters during an interview.

With an exasperated sigh, the woman ultimately agreed with her mom and said, “She’s right.” It wasn’t just the mom who thought this way. The internet also sided with her about keeping a new employer in the loop about upcoming leave.

The Internet Sided With the Mom After a Woman Was Fired for Requesting Leave

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Commenters largely agreed with the mother's position. In the comment section of the X post, many shared their advice. One user mentioned, “When looking for a job, it’s best to clear your schedule as much as possible for at least the first 90 days.”

Others noted that many workplaces require employees to complete a probationary period before taking approved leave. Another person claimed, “Some places of employment will tolerate this if you are upfront about it!”

This is the danger of not teaching kids basic business sense, that things like consistency of schedule mean something to an employer. But I've seen this coming for a long time. When I was up and coming, you had to work a year before you got vacation time. Now people just get time… — Jerry Talks (@timelessideas44) July 22, 2026

One more cautioned, “This is the danger of not teaching kids basic business sense that things like consistency of schedule mean something to an employer.”

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Recently, the Daily Dot reported a similar story during which another woman was fired on day two of joining her work. This was apparently because she was five minutes late. The woman did not say whether she planned to look for another job.

The details above solely reflect the video shared by @MemeNonLibs on X. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims.