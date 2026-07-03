A video of a woman allegedly helping herself to some Church's Chicken is going viral, but it's not only the alleged theft that has viewers shocked, it's the fact that she visibly struggles to get back over the counter after packing her box.

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In the clip, which has since been reshared by X user @HistorianUSA1, a woman wearing a pink T-shirt and jeans, not Church's Chicken work attire, is behind the counter grabbing a box and tongs to portion out a few pieces of chicken to take with her. The footage does not show any employees nearby, and it is unclear whether she had permission to be behind the counter.

A woman got recorded stealing chicken… and had difficulty rolling over the counter. ?



They called her a ‘savage.’



Nah. She is embarrassing to herself… to her children. What she did is tasteless. Tacky low budget theft.



This is exactly how stereotypes get reinforced — not… pic.twitter.com/AiTkIv66ML — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 3, 2026

Woman Allegedly Helps Herself To Chicken Behind Church's Chicken Counter

After grabbing about five pieces of chicken using the tongs, the woman turns around and heads back toward the counter. Still, no employees can be seen stepping in.

She then climbs onto the counter to get out from behind the area typically reserved for employees but struggles to make it over. "I can't get back over," she can be heard saying.

Meanwhile, the man recording the clip can be heard laughing as it all plays out and repeatedly says, "Nah, this is crazy... this is crazy." He then adds, "She's a savage," before the woman places her box of chicken in a small black crate and walks out the door.

There isn't much context shared in the video, including whether employees were nearby or whether the clip was staged, but some viewers seemed to think it might have been. "This appears to be either AI or staged," one person wrote.

Many others, however, believed the whole thing really happened, with one person blaming Church's Chicken for running a "skeleton crew."

Church’s Chicken runs a skeleton crew. They are probably out back smoking THC — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) July 3, 2026

Others were gobsmacked by the woman's alleged actions because it's unclear whether she staged the incident for social media or whether employees were somehow in on it. "This is an example of zero morals," one person wrote.

Another commented, "At least she used the tongs and reduced the risk of her nasty hands,” and a third attributed the woman's alleged actions to "just poor character."

Meanwhile, another called out American behavior as a whole, writing, "This is what is wrong in America, to somehow think this is OK to do. What is wrong with people? God forgive us, but we know what we are doing is wrong, and we do it anyway."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims shown in the video or determine where or when the incident occurred.