A video shared on X is drawing attention after appearing to show a woman standing in an empty parking space to keep another driver from parking there. The clip, reportedly filmed in New York City, sparked debate over whether people should be allowed to reserve parking spaces without a vehicle.

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Re-shared by the X user @ClownWorld, the recording has amassed well over 200,000 views, many of whom are fellow New Yorkers who have experienced similar encounters. The video has no audio. But the body language of the man and woman in the video is enough to communicate what's happening.

Imagine thinking you can reserve a public parking space with your body. That’s exactly what happened here in New York, where a woman refused to move because she was holding the spot for someone whose car wasn’t even there.



Public parking is first come, first served. Not first… pic.twitter.com/CsnetqH2Xs — Clown World ™ ? (@ClownWorld) July 21, 2026

The video begins with a tall man speaking, or arguing, with a much shorter woman in a red shirt who is standing behind a white Range Rover parked in the middle of the street. The man appears to be calmly but assertively trying to explain to the woman that she needs to remove herself from the empty parking space because he wants to park there.

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However, her aggressive demeanor doesn't yell, "I'm willing to cooperate." She seemed very defiant and hostile to the man's request to park in the spot. The young man in the Range Rover saw a free parking spot, and seized the opportunity. However, he was met with a woman standing there, trying to reserve a parking spot for someone else. And she stood her ground firmly!

Situations like these escalate so much that, allegedly, people have lost their lives over parking spaces. This person commented, "Extremely dangerous.... its been a few people over the course of the years in NYC that lost thier life or were seriously injured trying to block parking spots."

Should People Reserving a Parking Spot Without a Car be Accepted?

While many have agreed that using your body to reserve a parking space is illogical and dangerous, others say it's regular practice, especially around busy areas in New York.

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This person wrote, "Nahh you must not be a New Yorker or don’t drive. If my wife is rounding the corner I’m gonna hold that spot.. might come with some conflict but ehhh.. Same thing applies if I shovel my car out and drive away.

Someone else backed up this comment and wrote, "Every one does this. You can physically hold a parking spot in the city. The Range Rover guy from NJ can afford a garage."

In the end, after failing to convince the woman to move out of the parking space, the man got back into his Range Rover and repositioned his vehicle to reverse into the empty spot. And the woman, determined to preserve the parking space, kept a close distance to the back of the vehicle, as if daring the driver to run her over.

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It also appeared that the situation was blocking the flow of traffic, and drivers from behind walked over to see what was holding things up. The woman remained defiant and refused to move, so it's highly likely that the driver did not get the empty parking spot.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify where the video was recorded or the circumstances surrounding the parking dispute shown in the clip.