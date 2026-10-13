Woman Says She’s Almost Five Years into Remote Work and Wonders, ‘Why Didn’t I Do it Before?’

A TikTok video posted by creator @mon_silvag on September 10, 2026, shows her defending working from home. The video drew about 115,100 views and 12,700 likes at the time of publication.

“No one will ever, ever be able to convince me that working from home sucks because working from home is elite,” the creator says. She says she will “never, ever go back to working in an office.” She is approaching five years of remote work and asks, “Why the h*** didn’t I do it before?”

The TikToker gives the example of an impromptu snack break while working. “I came down to grab some watermelon and hang out with my dog. It doesn’t get better than this”, she says.

A viewer described how remote work helped them start their career and what they want next.

“I keep telling people this is how I found my first career in 2021 been there since moved up etc,” a commenter wrote. “[...] looking for a new company with actually bonuses n etc, but I love them.”

Another viewer described a downside of staying home for days at a time.

“My problem is I don’t leave the house for days and I look homeless now,” a commenter wrote.

The TikToker replied to the comment. “Omg girl, that was me on some days too! I feel my best when I get ready and when I don’t I feel so unmotivated!” she wrote, adding that she makes sure to get ready everyday.

She posted a separate comment about her job and a place to find remote work. “I’m a Physician recruiter for a Healthcare company but for the girlies looking for a WFH I recommend following Work From Home Queen on FB!” she wrote. “She posts opportunities everyday [sic]!!”

A commenter who identifies as an introvert discussed the benefits of working from home. “As an introvert, I love wfh. I dont [sic] have to wake up 2 hours before my shift to get ready and drive,” they wrote.

The commenter went on to describe other benefits. “dont [sic] have to fake smile at people all day. I get to wear comfy clothes all day,” the commenter added.

The Daily Dot was unable to verify the claims described in the TikTok independently. The details above reflect @mon_silvag’s account as shared on TikTok. Her identity, her employer, her location and the commenters’ identities have not been confirmed.