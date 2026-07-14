Woman Says She Was Attacked Outside Scottsdale Nightclub During Date Night, Asks Witnesses to Come Forward

A video shared to X by the account @LeahRain77 showed a woman describing an alleged assault that occurred while she and her husband were walking back to their hotel after a date night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

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"Last night we were trying to enjoy a really good date night here in Scottsdale and we got assaulted," she said, asking the viewers if any of them were present there and had witnessed what happened.

The incident occurred around midnight near Maya Nightclub, where a line of roughly 40 people was waiting to enter. She described the women as Hispanic, saying, "Two Hispanic ladies approached us. They started saying some stuff about the club wouldn't let them in," she said, adding that the women repeatedly asked whether she spoke Spanish. "I said no, no Español, no," she said.

This couple went on a date night in Scottsdale Arizona. They went to a restaurant, and then went to a club afterwards. while standing in line to get into the club two Hispanic women walk up to them telling the wife that they can’t get in, and asking her if she spoke Spanish. She… pic.twitter.com/ZvcNMXysfE — Leah Rain ✝️????️ (@LeahRain77) July 13, 2026

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She said the situation escalated quickly after her response. "This lady, Hispanic lady, grabs my hair and throws me to the ground in complete force, hands in my hair," she said.

Her husband stepped in to help her, calling for other people to intervene. "Out of nowhere, three or four other dudes came in, tried to stop him from protecting me. I'm on the ground, head completely over," she said.

She said no one stepped in despite her husband's calls for help.

"They're ripping out my hair and beating the sh-t out of him, right in the middle of the street, right in front of everybody. And nobody stepped in and helped," she said.

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She asked anyone with video footage or knowledge of the incident to come forward, specifically naming someone she identified only as Kathy. "Could you let us know?" she said.

None of the claims in the video, including the identities or motivations of those involved, have been confirmed by Scottsdale police or any other official source as of publication.

Reactions to the video included questions about the lack of intervention from bystanders. One commenter wrote, "I bet everyone in line had their phones out filming. How do people live with themselves letting this type of behavior happen?"

One commenter warned that inaction in such situations only makes things worse, writing, "Not only will it not stop, it will escalate."

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I bet everyone in line had their phones out filming. How do people live with themselves letting this type of behavior happen ! — David (@djousr) July 13, 2026

The account that shared the video wrote, "This s--- has to stop or this country is going to be in full out Civil War!" the account wrote.

One commenter asked whether the incident would be classified as a hate crime, writing, "Has anyone tagged the Scottsdale Police Department yet? When are we going to start calling these attacks what they are, hate crimes?" the commenter wrote. Scottsdale police had not classified the incident as a hate crime as of publication, and no official statement on the alleged assault had been released.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in this video, including the identities or motivations of those involved. The details above reflect the account as shared on X by @LeahRain77. The identities of the couple, the alleged attackers, and the person referred to as Kathy have not been confirmed.