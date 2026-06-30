The viral video sparked debate online, with some viewers supporting the woman's account while others questioned her interpretation of the encounter.

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A woman says she felt unwelcome during a visit to a church in Jacksonville, Florida, sharing her experience in a video that has sparked debate online. In a video posted to X, a Black woman shared her experience at a church in Florida, and how racism is still a serious problem in this country.

African American says she tried going to church but left early because there weren’t any other Black people in attendance



“Only a few people came up to us and shook our hands. It’s crazy how raclsm still exists..”



Why do these people always have a victim mentality..!? pic.twitter.com/dWG6onD4FL — American AF ?? (@iAnonPatriot) June 30, 2026

X Users Debate Woman's Account of Her Church Visit

In the video, a woman is sitting under a willow tree and sharing her experience visiting a church in Jacksonville, Florida. “So today, I tried to go to church,” she starts the video by saying. “I’m in Jacksonville, Florida, and it’s just kinda sad how, like, racism still exists.”

She went on to talk about how she and the people with her were the only people of color, and that most of their fellow churchgoers completely ignored them. “I’m just reading people, I’m reading the room,” she said. “When we got in there, they were giving us a look like, ‘What are you people doing here?’” This was a different experience for new, white church attendees, further pushing the narrative that racism was an issue.

“There were, like, probably three people that came, met us. I just feel so out of place.” She continued to say how emotional the experience was for her, and that the churchgoers' racism impacted her.

The video caused a stir on X. While some people were supportive, others thought she was being dramatic about the situation.

“African American says she tried going to church but left early because there weren’t any other Black people in attendance,” the X poster captioned the woman’s video. “Why do these people always have a victim mentality..!?”

“The entitlement she has is just radiating. Little kids that want to get introduced by everyone. No, being an adult doesn’t stop cause of this race fugazi-ness,” one user commented. Another penned, “Funniest part. A white person would get noticed in a black church and immediately introduce themselves because it's not something they see every day. A black person going into a white church and basically being ignored means they're used to seeing black people. No big deal.”

Many commenters criticized the woman, while others said the responses appeared to reinforce the concerns she raised. Rude and unfair words were said about her, clearly missing the point of the video.

Some commenters argued that she was the one practicing racism, not the churchgoers. Most of the comments were negative about her, though some said that if she experienced racism, she wasn’t at the right church to begin with, as religion teaches to love all people.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the video. The reporting is based on the woman's publicly shared account and comments posted on X.