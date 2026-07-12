A recent college graduate says she mistakenly believed she had landed her dream job after what she thought was a verbal job offer during an interview. On Reddit’s r/GirlDinnerDiaries sub, a woman shared the embarrassing experience she had when she thought she was offered a job that in reality, she wasn’t.

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“Interviewed for a job last week. It’s exactly what I want to do, near where I live, and would be a massive pay increase,” she wrote. She added that she didn’t have much experience with job interviews, as she was a recent college graduate.

“The interview went really well - she seemed really impressed with my resume, said she could do the top of my salary request, talked extensively about how she wanted me to start ASAP. I offered to ask my job if I could leave early and let her know (my contract is nearly up and they’ve got another person lined up for after me, so I thought they might not need the typical 2 weeks). At the end, she asked me if I wanted a few days ‘to think about it.’ I assumed this was an offer, which I sent an email accepting a few days ago. Told my whole family about the awesome job I’d secured.”

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There Was a Misunderstanding. She Was Never Offered the Job

She realized after hearing from the actual hiring team that she had been tricked into thinking a job was offered to her. “A few days pass and they email me that they are still reviewing applications and conducting interviews. How embarrassing - my face is on fire. The embarrassment is so strong that I honestly feel a little sick. Now I know to wait for the offer in writing so that there are no misunderstandings. Or maybe I’ll just go live in the woods and never interview again.”

Reddit users were sympathetic to her issue. One tried to put her at ease. “Recruiter of 20 years here... that sounds quite confusing. Nothing for you to be embarrassed about!” The original poster responded, “God hearing that it wasn’t normal from a recruiter really means a lot. I just felt like such a dolt, but maybe I’m just unlucky lol”

“Hey!! Don’t sweat it. By your account, the interviewer offered you the job. I would be confused too, and I have decades of interview experience,” commented someone else. Another wrote, “Talking about you starting ASAP and asking if you wanted a few days to think about it.. lowkey is a job offer. This is 10000% on the company and not on you. THEY should be embarrassed, not you.”

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Overall, the comments were sympathetic to the woman’s experience. Many commenters said they also would have interpreted the conversation as a job offer.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described in the Reddit post, which reflects only the author's account.