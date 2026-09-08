TikTok creator @deszthebratt posted a video that has garnered more than 184,000 views and over 900 comments, sharing her concerns about what she described as inconsiderate scheduling practices among managers in the service industry, particularly in food service and customer-facing jobs.

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She said the video was recorded after a night shift, saying she is frequently scheduled for ‘clopen’ shifts. She explained that a ‘clopen’ shift requires an employee to close the establishment at night and return for an early shift the following morning.

She asked, "Why do you think I would want to sit up here, clean the whole store, clean the whole store, set up the store for in the morning, and stay until close?" She said that by the time she gets home after closing, she had no time for anything else, then wakes up early in the morning to open the store again.

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Woman Says Managers Don't Schedule Themselves for “Clopen” Shifts

The TikToker said the “clopen” shift leaves her with little time for herself. She explained that many food and retail businesses in the mall close at 10 p.m. and reopen as early as 7 a.m., leaving workers with only a short window between shifts.

"Only thing I had time to do was sleep. . . Why do you think I wanna do that?" she said, adding that the managers who schedule employees for these shifts have never worked a shift that required them to close at night and return to open the next morning.

She said it was unfair that managers don't schedule themselves for ‘clopen’ shifts.

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In response to her video, several commenters said they agreed with her, focusing on the fact that nobody likes to work shifts where they have to close and open. One commenter wrote, "And these store managers make the schedule to benefit them and not trying to make the schedule to be fair."

Another commenter who identified themselves as a store manager said that they don't schedule these shifts on purpose. They wrote, "I'm a retail manager. i make the schedule. I promise when we do that it's not on purpose. . . making a schedule and trying to place people where they are needed & work around vacations & request days off. . . It's not fun. lol we make mistakes."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the creator's claims about her work schedule. The details above are based on statements shared by @deszthebratt on TikTok.