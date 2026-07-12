A Reddit user says she's upset after learning her pregnant sister plans to use the baby name she'd been saving since she was 11. She shared her story in a post on Reddit's r/GirlDinnerDiaries, where it resonated with thousands of readers.

Featured Video

Paired with a photo of a burger and fries was the frustrating story of a complicated situation between sisters. As it turns out, this woman has had the experience of her sister stealing the spotlight from her for most of their lives, and is doing it again by using her favorite baby name.

“Yeah so my sister is seven months pregnant and just told me she’s using the name that i’ve literally been saving since I was like 11 years old for MY daughter for HER daughter,” she wrote. “Words cannot describe how annoyed I am. She has literally ALWAYS done this. Even when we were kids, I’d say my favorite color was pink and she’d say ‘No it’s actually MY favorite color too!’ I got a specific doll that I asked for? She’d cry to our parents that SHE actually wanted that doll too.”

Advertisement

She continued, “And now this…she knows I’ve been wanting to name my future daughter this name. Something I personally came up with on my own and means something TO ME and had for many years!!! And she just casually mentions over the phone that she picked the name and it’s THE ONE NAME THAT I WAS SAVING???,” adding, “Maybe i’m overreacting. Maybe it’s not a big deal. But my god it hurts so bad. I couldn’t just have one thing??? One thing??? She had to go and take that too? She’s so damn selfish and I feel like an idiot for crying. I should’ve just hung up on her but nooo. I’m too nice and non confrontational so I just said ‘Oh that’s lovely! Can’t wait to meet her!’”

Reddit Users Got Creative to Help the Woman Convince Her Sister to Name Her Baby Something Different

People in the comment section thought of ways to try to convince the sister to change the baby’s name. They recommended telling her she liked a different name instead to see if her sister would switch to that name. Others thought she should stop telling her sister things altogether.

“Let her take a decoy lol. ‘Oh that old name? From my lame kid days? You can have it. I’ve actually decided this sounds WAY cuter [insert random name you couldn’t care less about],’” wrote one commenter. Another penned, “Stop telling her things. If it's a pattern, learn from it. She isn't going to change. Start giving her misleading information. For example, really start talking about dying your hair green. Or getting a tattoo of a cheetah's print. Ridiculous things,” penned one commenter. “

Advertisement

Sadly, it seemed like this woman couldn’t trust her sister not to steal anything from her, even her favorite baby name.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the Reddit post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.