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Woman Says Late Husband Secretly Cheated on Her With Men: “He Was Cheating on Me Like It Was a Job”

2:00 PM CDT on July 16, 2026

Woman Says Late Husband Secretly Cheated With Men

Woman Says Late Husband Secretly Cheated With Men

|Photo Credit: Instagram/@blue.panties.and.bourbon

A woman has gone viral after sharing videos about what she says she discovered following her husband's death.

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Since she claims she can't afford therapy, she's been recording herself reading through his emails and sharing the videos online with fellow social media viewers.

In one particular clip, she's reading one of her late husband's responses to an online ad. In it, he tells the recipient, "I fit every criteria you wrote about. I want what you want. I fit your description of who you like." He also wrote he's 55 years old, though the woman quickly points out that was a lie and says he was actually 71.

While several of the woman's videos reading through her late husband's emails have been making the rounds online, here's the context behind the clip reshared by X user @AshleyShyMiller, and prepare for some jaw drops.

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Woman Says Late Husband Admitted He Was Married in Email

As the woman reads through one particular email her late husband allegedly sent, she says she noticed he mentioned the size of his genitalia, but noticed it wasn't consistent across the other messages she found. "This is the one that baffles me. In different answers he changes the size of his penis. He kind of goes up and down that one-inch scale... I don't get it," she says.

She then reads that he described himself as a "vers bottom" with a "bubble muscle butt" and a "swimmer's build." But again, she says that description isn’t accurate. "He was 71 and had a dad bod," she says, adding that "he sucked it in a lot in his pictures."

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She continues reading through the email, where he tells the person who posted the ad, "I'd like one guy to be sexual with." He also writes, "In bed, for me, it's more about your passion than having a great body."

She then comes across a reply from someone named Rick, who asks whether he's local. According to the woman, her late husband replied that he was but claimed he couldn't meet that week because he was attending a conference. She says that wasn't true and that she thinks he wrote that because she was home that week, making it more difficult for him to meet up with the guy.

As she continues going through more emails, she says, "Apparently he was very different with the men he was with," citing another message where he wrote that he liked to be vocal, while she says he was "very quiet in bed."

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Overall, people in the comments were left stunned by what the woman found out about her late husband via his emails. "Oh this poor woman ain't nothing worse than finding out your husband is not only gay but a passionate bottom," one person wrote.

Another bluntly commented, "Hell nah. She gotta dig him up, make his deceased body read what he wrote, and then take his life a second time." And a third chimed in, "Yaaas sis humiliate him even in death. DO NOT give him peace."

The Daily Dot could not independently verify the authenticity of the emails or the woman's account of the events.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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