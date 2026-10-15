Woman Says Boyfriend’s Online Behavior Changed How She Sees Him: ‘It’s Trashy, classless’

A woman who is in a relationship has said that she wants to end it after finding out that her boyfriend had made offensive comments about a woman's body online. In her Oct. 14 post in the r/Vent section of Reddit, under the username u/ExposedNerdEnding, she said that she had received a message with screenshots of the comments her boyfriend had made and a link to the thread where they were posted.

The OP's boyfriend had criticized a woman's appearance using the expression "chimping out." She said that these comments went against her values and made her question whether she was dating the right person. "Even if it was 'rage bait,' it's trashy, classless, and just makes me question, on top of that, why he likes angering vulnerable people?" she wrote.

The woman acknowledged that people in her life might consider her reaction excessive but said she no longer wanted to compromise her principles to maintain the relationship. She added that she still loved her boyfriend but no longer liked him.

The post received more than 1,100 upvotes and several comments supporting her decision to end the relationship. Some commenters claimed that a person's behavior online can reveal attitudes they might hide during face-to-face interactions. In contrast, others pointed to the difference between criticizing someone's appearance and using language that can be associated with racism. A commenter pointed out that the expression used by the boyfriend is sometimes employed as a derogatory comparison of Black people to apes.

However, the OP had not specified the boyfriend's race or provided additional details about the exchange. The wording of the phrase led to a conversation about bullying and prejudice. Others said it was troubling to humiliate strangers online, even if the person making the comments intended them as jokes.

One Redditor, on the other hand, told the woman to explain to her boyfriend why she had made the decision, suggesting that seeing the effects of his behavior might make him reconsider his actions. However, commenters did not universally agree that online comments always provide a complete picture of a person's character. One commenter said that anonymity on social media can influence how people interact, so it is better not to judge them based on a single online conversation.

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The discussion changed course when commenters connected the woman's post with an earlier one she had shared on Reddit, in which she said she had been hurt by her boyfriend's comments about her appearance. Although she had previously tolerated the behavior when it was directed at her, the fact that he had also made degrading remarks about another woman made the situation seem different.

The OP also mentioned feeling humiliated by the idea of being associated with his behavior in a public setting.

Her explanation struck a chord with users, who felt that respect should extend beyond romantic relationships. Several commenters stated that the way someone treats strangers can be telling when assessing compatibility with a partner.