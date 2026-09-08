TikTok User Says Aritzia Employees Laughed at Her

TikTok creator @lifewithlizeth shared a video in which she described an interaction with employees at an Aritzia store that she said left her visibly upset. The video, which has garnered more than 11 million views and 9,010 comments, shows Lizeth wiping away tears as she recounts what she says happened while she was shopping and trying on clothes. The caption on the video reads, “ARITZIA EDUCATE YOUR EMPLOYEES TO BE KINDER.” The Daily Dot could not independently verify which Aritzia location was involved.

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The video begins with Lizeth wiping her eyes as music plays in the background. "I'm in Aritzia right now," she told the camera. "I walked out trying on something. Mind you, I'm 4'11. So yeah, I had to cuff the pants. I literally caught them [the employees] laughing at me."

Lizeth said the interaction upset her. She said nothing like that had happened to her before. When she asked for their opinion on the shirt she had also tried on, the employees ignored her. However, when they saw her return to the changing room, they immediately began asking for her help, despite having ignored her moments earlier.

She said the interaction left her feeling upset and frustrated.

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@lifewithlizeth @Aritzia I have never ever experienced this before. I drive down to LA all the time specifically to shop at Aritzia and this time I went for my birthday. I was so excited to buy some new pieces for spring and loved so many pieces I tried on. And the entire time no one was helping me. They were helping everyone else next to me besides myself. I asked for help and was ignored. I wanted their opinion on the shirt and instead I caught them looking at me laughing because I cuffed the jeans and was standing on my tip toes because I’m 4’11. I felt so embarrassed every time I had to walk out to look into the mirror that I decided to prop my phone up inside the dressing room to look in there. What drew the line for me was actually catching two people, who are suppose to style and support you, starring and laughing at me. I LOVED those jeans and SO many other pieces, but I grabbed one item and left because I wanted to cry and was so embarrassed. #fyp #aritzia #aritziaoutfits #beverlyhills #bullied ♬ original sound - lizeth bravo

Commenters Share Their Reactions to Lizeth's Aritzia Experience

Several commenters expressed support for Lizeth, while others criticized what they described as “mean girl” behavior.

One commenter wrote, "Oh honey! That’s why you shop at Aritzia and they work at Aritzia!"

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"You’re an RN. They work retail. Don’t let THEM get to you," said another user, referencing Lizeth's career as a registered nurse.

Some commenters argued that the employees should have remained professional.

Aritzia’s TikTok account also responded to Lizeth in the comments.

Image Credit: TikTok| @lifewithlizeth

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While many of the comments asked Lizeth why she let the employees bully her, and said they would have handled it differently, other commenters said it can be difficult to respond in the moment.

"Y’all are acting like it’s so easy, but when it’s happening in real time—especially with employees—it can be uncomfortable and unexpected. Not everyone processes and reacts instantly. I’m so sorry this happened to you," one said.

The comments also sparked a discussion about respecting retail workers. While Lizeth accused the two employees of being rude, some commenters noted that their alleged behavior does not represent all retail workers.

“Why are the comments shaming retail workers to uplift you? I’m mad for you and I’d never treat anyone that way. But I work in retail and reading these comments is so dehumanizing, we aren’t worth less for our jobs :(,” one commenter wrote.

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The comments also included a discussion about how customers and retail workers interact. Some commenters said the employees’ alleged behavior should be addressed without making broader judgments about people who work in retail.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the specific location of the store described in this video. The details above reflect the account shared by @lifewithlizeth on TikTok.