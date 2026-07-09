Woman Pulled From Car by State Trooper During Traffic Stop

A video of a woman's alleged encounter with a Delaware State Police trooper in Dover is going viral online, and despite how forceful the officer appears to become, many people in the comments aren't siding with the woman.

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In the clip, the trooper has the woman's vehicle pulled over while a man, who appears to be with her, is already standing outside the car. The woman appears to have been instructed to step out of the vehicle, but when she allegedly refuses to comply, the trooper begins to apply some force.

The officer can be seen pulling at the woman's legs before eventually getting her out of the vehicle. He then appears to force her to the ground, but the tussling doesn’t end there.

Meanwhile, the man who appears to be with her continues to stand beside the car, watching this all play out. A child can also be seen at the rear of the vehicle, putting his head down on the trunk while officers continue detaining the woman.

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A woman in Dover, Delaware refused to comply with troopers, got violent, and had to be pulled out of her car and forcibly arrested.



Her family is now fundraising on GoFundMe to cover her fees. This is what happens when crime is rewarded instead of punished. pic.twitter.com/TC833BBHl9 — Kim "Katie" USA (@KimKatieUSA) July 9, 2026

More Officers Arrive After the Woman is Pulled From the Car

What appears to have started as a routine traffic stop quickly turns into a much larger scene after the woman allegedly refuses to exit the vehicle.

Not only are multiple people who appear to be traveling with her standing outside the car at this point, but shortly after she is pulled out, several more state troopers arrive at the scene. Bystanders can also be seen gathering around, watching as everything unfolds. The woman remains on the ground as at least two officers surround her.

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The clip of the encounter was reshared by X user @KimKatieUSA, who claimed the woman later launched a GoFundMe to "cover her fees." The user added, "This is what happens when crime is rewarded instead of punished," making it clear they weren't on the woman’s side.

The X user also shared what appears to be a screenshot of the woman's GoFundMe, titled "Help Bring a Mother Home to Her Four Children," with a fundraising goal of $4,500.

She was arrested for resisting arrest. It cost the city less to let her go. — The Black Tucker Carlson Jr ?? (@B1TuckerCarlson) July 9, 2026

In the comments under the clip, a debate took place, with some questioning the stop and others the fundraiser. "Beyond GoFundMe she will sue for excessive force," one person claimed.

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Another wrote, "Why do people continue to resist arrest in America and actually expect not to get the shit beaten out of them?" Someone else questioned why people would donate at all, saying they wouldn't give anything because the woman should have simply gotten out of the car.

But one person did offer a different perspective, writing, “She was arrested for resisting arrest. It cost the city less to let her go.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances that led to the traffic stop or the claims made by social media users about the incident.