A video shared on X has sparked debate online after it showed a woman confronting a librarian over an LGBTQ+-themed children's book she found in the library's children's section. In a video going viral on X, a woman becomes upset when she finds LGBTQ+ children’s books in the library. She confronts the librarian and it escalates from there.

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“I have a question,” she says. The librarian reacts kindly. She continues to say, “Can anybody in this library know why this book about queers, lesbians, transgender people is in the Kindergarten section?” The book she is talking about is a children’s book. Pages on the screen show it’s an ABCs book about queer terms. While some people may find this inappropriate, it’s an innocent way to teach children about LGBTQ+ people, as they likely will encounter them in their lives. It teaches equality and kindness. However, this woman was not having it.

The librarian clarifies that books in the children’s section are not separated by age group. There is no Kindergarten specific section. The woman pushes back, saying it is, that she was told that the book was for children who are specifically 5 years old.

Woman Challenges Placement of LGBTQ+ Children's Book

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“Do you think kindergarteners should be taught about LGBTQ and transgender,” she continues. “My taxpayer dollars pays for this.” The librarian replies, saying it’s not for them to judge and they have no say over what books are in the library.

The woman continues to yell in the library. One man agreed with her, but the rest of the library guests appeared uncomfortable by the experience. The exchange prompted debate online over how children's books addressing LGBTQ+ topics should be presented in public libraries.

The woman claims two of her best friends are gay, so people can’t come after her. She is asked to leave the library. She appears to have checked out the book.

People in the comment section had a lot to say about the situation. “These types of books need to be approved by the parents first. This is a sensitive topic that should be addressed by parents first,” wrote one commenter. Another added, “Pick the book up and quietly go throw it in the trash. No video, no confrontation, just throw it away.” They’d rather this woman throw away the book and risk facing consequences for doing so.

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While many people said they were disgusted by what they saw, one person commented that it’s up to the children’s parents whether or not they want to teach their children from books like this. “Not saying I’m against it, just how I feel. I spoke with my son about these issues at 5, but that’s not to say everyone should do so. To each their own.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral video. The reporting above is based on publicly available footage and reactions posted on X.