Woman Locks Door Seconds Before Man Reaches Apartment

A clip is going viral showing a woman's close encounter with a man who appears to have been following her, and the internet is breathing a sigh of relief that she made it inside safely. The clip even had one person saying, "My heart just dropped for real."

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In it, a woman can be seen on a Ring camera entering her apartment, and literally a second after she closes the door behind her, a man comes up and grabs the handle, appearing to attempt to open the door.

The X user @DailyLoud, who reshared the clip, says the woman lives in New York in the caption, writing that she "managed to lock her door just seconds before a stranger who had followed her home could reach her."

A woman in New York managed to lock her door just seconds before a stranger who had followed her home could reach her ? pic.twitter.com/EbGoIw36qP — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 13, 2026

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The Woman Closed the Door Just as the Man Grabbed for the Handle

In the clip, the woman can be seen entering her apartment, which is located at the top of a set of stairs. As she opens the door, a child already appears to be inside. She closes the door, and just as it completely shuts, a man can be seen on the Ring camera grabbing the handle.

He's dressed in what appears to be dress pants, a long-sleeve button-up shirt, and a book bag. He is wearing what appears to be dress pants, a long-sleeve button-up shirt and a backpack.

As he realizes he missed his opportunity to get inside behind the woman, he looks down at his phone and then directly at the door. He then stands in front of the door for a few seconds before walking back down the stairs.

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The video is now serving as a warning to women and people in general to be aware of their surroundings at all times. While one person suggested the clip could have been staged, they added, "Staged or not, my heart just dropped for real."

Another person who didn't question whether the clip was real or not called the woman's reaction time "absolutely flawless," adding, "A matter of literally two seconds saved her life. Thank God she didn't fumble with the keys." Another commenter called attention to how close the timing was, writing, "If the door had been closed even a second later, the consequences would have been obvious."

The way he was right behind her is terrifying, that split second literally saved her life. — DamiOkusanya (@Simplydamii) July 13, 2026

Meanwhile, another person also noticed the child standing inside the doorway when the woman entered, writing, "Guess there is a child with her too, omg. This is so scary."

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Other comments echoed a similar sentiment, with one person writing, "The way he was right behind her is terrifying, that split second literally saved her life."

The video continued to circulate on X, where commenters debated whether the encounter was genuine while others said it served as a reminder to stay aware of their surroundings.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the circumstances shown in the Ring camera video or the claims shared in the accompanying X post.