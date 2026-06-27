A recently divorced woman on Reddit is calling her ex-husband out, not as a way to retaliate, but because she recently had an epiphany about what may have led to the end of their marriage. And it has everything to do with the woman he started dating after they split.

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Reddit user u/Certain_Ebb2900 posted on the r/GirlDinnerDiaries subreddit with the caption, “I found out my ex-husband is dating someone — and the last year of our marriage makes so much sense!”

Woman’s Ex-Husband Started Dating Her Longtime Friend

Based on the woman’s recollection of her marriage, things weren’t going very well, so the divorce may have been inevitable. She says her ex, “who I know hadn’t liked me as a person for a long time,” began acting strangely toward her, so much so that she started questioning whether he was having an affair.

When she brought it up, she says he responded with a tepid, “Why would you say that?” Since his father had left his mother due to infidelity, the accusation was apparently a trigger for him.

Eventually, she decided things weren’t working out and filed for divorce. A year and a half after they split, she learned he had moved on and was dating someone new. But once she found out who that woman was, she started connecting the dots, including some of the behavior she said he displayed before their marriage ended.

The original poster explained the woman was someone “WHO I HAD BEEN CLOSE FRIENDS WITH FOR OVER A DECADE.” What's even more ironic is that this friend had started distancing herself from her in the year leading up to the divorce. “Also she was the only friend of mine he liked, and was not rude to,” she added.

As a result, she now believes, “This woman was playing the long game (him too?), I guess.” She also claims to have learned that the woman she considered a close friend for more than 10 years “was telling him outright lies about me” and was involved in an “emotional entanglement” with him before the divorce.

Now that the marriage is long over and the original poster has moved on herself, she doesn’t seem particularly upset about either the divorce or her ex's new relationship. Instead, learning all of this has helped ease some of the weight she had been carrying around because, as she put it, “I was right about his weird behavior and tepid denial of an affair.”

She also said she wishes the two the best together in the future so they can focus on “never inflicting their bs on anyone else.” And many commenters agreed with her, with one person simply writing, “They deserve each other.”

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on the r/GirlDinnerDiaries subreddit.