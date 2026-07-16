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‘You Thought You Weren’t Going to Get Caught?’: A Woman Was Asked to Leave a Seafood Restaurant Over Disputed Credit Card Charges

By Reni

4:26 AM CDT on July 16, 2026

Woman kicked out of restaurant for allegedly disputing 4 credit card charges.

Woman kicked out of restaurant for allegedly disputing 4 credit card charges.

|Image Credit: X | @HistorianUSA1

A video appearing to show a woman being asked to leave a seafood restaurant has drawn attention on X after @HistorianUSA1 shared it on their verified account. According to the account, the woman had been banned from the restaurant over four disputed credit card charges that the restaurant considered fraudulent. 

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From the recording, the woman at a restaurant appeared to be in the middle of a meal when a person seemingly confronted her. She was seen wearing a plastic glove while eating a piece of shrimp. 

The person told her she was banned and asked her to leave. When she asked him for a reason, he informed her about her alleged four disputed credit card charges. 

According to the person from the recording, she allegedly had these credit card disputes when she had visited the restaurant in the past. On hearing it, the woman's eyes widened and she raised her hand to her mouth. 

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The person who confronted her repeatedly asked her, “You thought you weren’t going to get caught?” In response, the woman asked him in confusion, “Really?” What the woman was referring to when she asked him is unconfirmed. 

However, the person from the recording responded to her comment, saying, “You knew what you were doing…” After listening to him, she assured him that she was going to leave immediately. He accepted her response and once more asked her to immediately “get out” of the seafood place. 

Details such as what led to the confrontation, if legal charges were involved, and the identity of the woman remain undisclosed. Similarly, the name of the restaurant or the woman from the video has not been made public. 

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The account suggested the woman could face serious legal consequences, a claim that drew mixed reactions in the replies. One user resonated with the account’s concern about the legal aftermath. 

They mentioned, “Falsely disputing credit card charges is a serious offense. A pattern constitutes a criminal act…” On that note, fellow commenters wondered if the police were involved later on. But no such detail has been confirmed either by the account or by the people involved in the video. 

This article is strictly an account of the video shared by @HistorianUSA1 on their X account. The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify these claims. The names and locations from the video are unconfirmed.

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Reni

Reni is a digital culture writer with over three years of experience. From breaking TV and movie news to deep dives into pop‑culture shifts and politics, she loves tracking the pulse of the internet. Beyond writing, she’s a shark researcher and conservationist, often found underwater or analysing shark documentaries.

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