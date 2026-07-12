Video Shows Woman Tased Following Police Station Encounter With Ex

A video shared on X appears to show a confrontation outside a police station involving a man and a woman identified as his ex-girlfriend. According to the man in the video, he went to the police station to ask about an existing restraining order from his ex-girlfriend. He also wanted to check on another complaint.

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The man alleges his ex-girlfriend followed him to the police station. He claims she refused to leave and became violent toward him. In the video, a police officer approaches the man as he sits inside his car.

"I didn't know she was following me," the man can be heard saying. "Then she tried to break into my car."

He goes on to say that she was hitting the windows and the doors in an attempt to get in. According to the man, the ex-girlfriend also hit his son a few weeks ago, when he had filed a complaint, and that she hit him again today. He described a history of abuse, though those claims were not independently verified. However, these claims were not backed up by any evidence presented in the video.

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This man’s crazy ex has been stalking him and has abused their son . He pulled into the police station to check on a restraining order he was granted and to file another complaint. She followed him into the parking lot and refused to leave. He shows his paperwork to the officer… pic.twitter.com/a1Gw8aGKpc — Leah Rain ✝️????️ (@LeahRain77) July 6, 2026

Things quickly escalate between the ex and the officer

After the man shows the officer his paperwork, the video cuts to the officer knocking on the car window of the alleged ex-girlfriend. When she repeatedly refuses his orders to roll her window down, the officer then says that he is going to arrest her for obstructing (justice).

Finally, the officer breaks the driver's-side window and begins ordering her to get out of the car. She opens her door but does not get out until the officer pulls out a taser.

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As she continues refusing officers' commands, the taser is eventually used. The officers are then able to handcuff her and escort her into the back of the police car. In the video she is saying "he [her ex] won't let me have my son."

The ex-girlfriend must have successfully called her sister, as the video cuts to a different woman handcuffed in the back of a cruiser. The sister, however, alleges she was sexually assaulted by her sister's ex-fiancé years ago, and that this is all incredibly traumatic for her sister.

The internet weighs in

"All I saw was a win for everyone involved. Whatever mess is going on between her, her ex husband, the officers, and the courts? All of it was just resolved in a parking lot. She finally exposed herself for who she is, and left no room for denial. As Martha say's 'it's a good thing,'" said a user in the comments.

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All I saw was a win for everyone involved. Whatever mess is going on between her, her ex husband, the cops, and the courts? All of it was just resolved in a parking lot. She finally exposed herself for who she is, and left no room for denial. As Martha say's "it's a good thing". — Robert Dennis (@EclipsedDragon) July 6, 2026

Many others also agreed with this sentiment. But it also does not confirm whether or not anything will actually be resolved based on the video.

There is no evidence backing up either of the women's claims, nor the claims from the man that his son is being neglected and abused.