Man texts woman he ghosted 6 months later. She makes sure he regrets it

Be careful who you ghost.

6:30 AM CST on February 18, 2026

Sad blonde woman in an orange sweater leaning on a table and looking at her phone, despondent. Text overlay from Threads reads, "A guy who ghosted me 6 mos ago texted me “hey, you up?” At 10pm on a Friday night. I was gonna just ignore it but I was feeling froggy."
PeopleImages/Shutterstock/@layla.garcia.white/Threads

A woman's revenge on a date who ghosted her is going viral after she tricked him into driving to a random house months later.

Featured Video

Thanks to dating apps, a suitor who can effortlessly appear can just as easily disappear. It follows that ghosting, or abruptly cutting off all communication with an established contact, is normalized in modern dating culture. But that doesn't mean it doesn't still hurt.

@layla.garcia.white told her story in an Oct. 15, 2025, Threads post that has accumulated 4.4 million views and reactions from social media users all too familiar with this frustrating dating app-fueled phenomenon.

According to the Threads poster and other single people suffering on the apps, some ghosters need a dose of their own medicine.

When the man resurfaced with a late-night "hey, you up?" text six months after disappearing, @layla.garcia.white decided to get revenge.

She gave him the address of a home listed on Zillow instead of her own. After he arrived and began frantically calling and texting, she blocked him—prompting millions online to celebrate what they saw as poetic justice in the era of dating-app ghosting.

She wrote: "A guy who ghosted me 6 mos ago texted me ‘hey, you up?’ At 10pm on a Friday night. I was gonna just ignore it but I was feeling froggy."

"I texted back yea, wanna link? He was like yea, what’s your address I will come by your place. I said ok. Looked up a random house for sale on Zillow and texted him the address."

"He texted me I’m outside about 1hr later. I silenced my notifications and went to sleep. Woke up to about 40 missed calls, 15 voicemails and 20 text 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 I smiled and blocked."

@layla.garcia.white/Threads

Commenters who were all too familiar with the pain and frustration caused by ghosting applauded @layla.garcia.white’s resolve to get even. 

A top comment read, “Can’t believe he was actually stupid enough to think you’d just give him your address after ghosting for 6 months 🤣”

@dizzle2020/Threads 

“Every day this app shows me that I’m not living up to my full villain potential😂😂😂,” replied @meduse_thegoddess. 

@medusa_thegoddess/Threads 

@gergpaler wrote, “I’m too old to experience this type of behavior, but I’m glad there are women out there putting men in their place.”

Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

