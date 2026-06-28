A woman on Reddit says her boyfriend's reaction to her new eyebrow piercing helped her realize it was time to end the relationship. But she's also using her story to remind others that “the person who loves you should make you feel good about yourself.” She says the disagreement centered on an eyebrow piercing.

Featured Video

The woman, who goes by u/EllisGinn on Reddit, took to the r/GirlDinnerDiaries subreddit, where many women go to vent about their relationships, to explain what happened and why an eyebrow piercing helped her realize her boyfriend wasn't the one for her.

After the Piercing, She Only Got Criticism From Her Boyfriend

u/EllisGinn explained to Reddit users that she's 27 and had wanted an eyebrow piercing for months. “I’d been thinking about it for months and finally decided to do something different. It’s small and neat, and I love it,” she wrote.

But when she came home with the piercing, her boyfriend didn't have any nice things to say about it. “Instead of hearing, ‘You look beautiful,’ or even, ‘I’m glad you’re happy,’ all I got was criticism, judgment, and lectures about how I’d ‘ruined’ my face,” she wrote.

She said the conversation eventually expanded into broader criticism of her.

That's when she had an epiphany, one that many commenters said they wished they'd had much earlier in their own relationships. “That’s when it really hit me. The person who loves you should make you feel good about yourself, not make you question your confidence over something that made you genuinely happy.”

As a result, she decided to choose herself and end the relationship. She later shared a photo of her dinner with Reddit, calling it “my little reminder of how peaceful it is compared to trying to be enough for someone who doesn't deserve it.”

And many commenters suggested she made the right decision. One commenter wrote, “I'd never heard of an eyebrow piercing that took the trash out by itself before!!.” Another user said, they wished they had learned the same lesson 15 years ago, while several others agreed, sharing stories of relationships they stayed in far longer than they should have.

One commenter shared a similar experience, recalling how an ex-boyfriend reacted when she wanted a nose piercing. When he found out it was only going to be a nostril piercing, she said he was relieved because if it had been a septum piercing, he told her she would have looked “like a fat cow.”

But many other comments echoed the original poster's message. “The right person won't make you feel guilty for becoming more yourself,” one commenter wrote while also adding, “Proud of you for choosing your own peace. And I'm sure the piercing looks amazing.”

Another person suggested that the piercing itself wasn't really the issue. Instead, they said “The eyebrow piercing didn’t end the relationship. It only brought into sharp focus problems that already existed.” Boom!

As with many stories shared on Reddit, the Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the events described by the original poster.