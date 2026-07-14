A viral video shared on X has sparked debate over who should use food banks after viewers focused on the vehicle one woman drove. As the cost of living continues to rise, some people who may not have previously relied on services like food banks are now turning to them for assistance. A woman who visited a food bank became the subject of that debate after a video of her pickup was shared on X, leaving some commenters questioning whether she should have received the food.

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The idea of pulling up to a Food Bank in an SUV where the workers load up your car full of groceries and you drive off shows how ridiculous our country has become. pic.twitter.com/k3zZGqAOsZ — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 13, 2026

The video shows a woman going through the local food bank in her car. She’s thankful to the people who are helping, telling them what she does and does not want from the donated food. The video shows workers loading groceries into her SUV while she thanks them and declines a few items. However, because she drives an SUV, some X users questioned whether she qualified for assistance.

“The idea of pulling up to a Food Bank in an SUV where the workers load up your car full of groceries and you drive off shows how ridiculous our country has become,” the caption of the video read. The video prompted debate over whether someone's vehicle reflects their financial circumstances.

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Some people were critical in the comment section. “I bet if she had skipped getting her nails done, she could’ve bought her own groceries,” one person wrote. Another added, “Back in the 90s. If I needed something I couldn't afford, I'd sell what I already had. I sold those dumb Gucci link or Herringbone chains I bought. Now, people want to keep what they have and beg for more. It's trifling and greedy.”

Many Commenters Recognized the Complexity Behind People in Need of Help for Things like Food

Other people were defending the woman. “When groceries, gas, utilities and car insurance prices continuing to rise, who to say she doesn’t have child care to pay as well. That pantry may make the difference between her kids having enough food. Everything is up go but salaries. Stop judging!!,” commented one user. “I work with food banks. They can be vicious, territorial, and often sue each other. They're a great resource for edible food recovery. But, it's rarely "feeding the hungry". Just subsidizing those who wish to leverage it. Which is why "food insecurity" is the new thing,” added another.

Several viewers pointed out that owning a vehicle doesn't necessarily reflect someone's current financial circumstances. The video prompted debate over assumptions about financial hardship based on appearances.

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The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on footage shared on X and the reactions it received online.