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‘Your Name Is on the Wi-Fi’: Woman Confronts Alleged Airbnb Scammer Who Accidentally Revealed His Identity

5:40 PM CDT on June 30, 2026

Woman Tracks Down Airbnb Scammer Through Wi-Fi Log

Woman Tracks Down Airbnb Scammer Through Wi-Fi Log

|Photo Credit: X/@Nour11e3

A woman is going viral after sharing her live confrontation of a man she claims tried to scam her out of thousands of dollars by pretending to rent her an Airbnb.

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Typically, scammers are difficult to identify because they cover their tracks and avoid revealing personal information. But according to the woman, this man made a huge mistake. Instead of disappearing after allegedly taking her money for a rental that didn't exist, she says he accidentally exposed his identity.

Woman Found Alleged Airbnb Scammer's Address On Wi-Fi Log

In a clip reshared by X user @Nour11e3, a woman can be seen standing in what appears to be the lobby of the building where she believed she had rented an Airbnb. While on the phone with the man, she accuses him of taking her money despite not having a property available.

The video opens with her telling him, "Oh, that's so sad, because your name is on the Wi-Fi code, Mr. Tyler, born May 1996."

After informing the man she has uncovered his name and address, she adds, "I'll have a sleepover with your parents tonight," before saying, "No, you don't have an Airbnb because you got evicted,” suggesting she did some research to find out the Airbnb he claimed he had no longer belonged to him. She then gives him an ultimatum — send the money back or she and her friend will head to his parents' house instead for the night.

While it's unclear exactly how much money she says she sent, she can be heard referencing a figure in the thousands. Now, although the situation was no joking matter, the woman's friend can be heard laughing as they realize they were able to track down the man's alleged identity through information tied to the property's Wi-Fi before calling him to confront him.

Viewers in the comments commended the woman for thinking so quickly after realizing she and her friend weren't actually getting the Airbnb they believed they had booked. One person praised her for "knowing how to use her brain," while another questioned how "people even think they know how to get out of the mess," suggesting the alleged scammer wasn't nearly as clever as he thought.

Others, however, questioned whether the situation was real. One X user asked whether the clip was a joke, suggesting it didn't add up that someone could allegedly scam another person out of thousands of dollars while also making the mistake of leaving behind all of their personal information.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the viral post, which are based solely on the woman's account shared on X.

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Jennifer

Jennifer is a writer and editor with over 10 years of experience covering legal and consumer topics, entertainment, TV, and home improvement. She has contributed to major publications including USA Today Homefront, House Digest, and Distractify.

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