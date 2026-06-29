Women can do anything a man can. The clip sparked discussion about expectations in relationships. Some commenters argued that a man needs to take care of a woman, even during routine situations. When a video went viral on X of a woman changing a tire while another person stood nearby, scrolling on his phone instead of helping, commenters on X had a lot to say about the situation.

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Real masculinity died in this parking lot.

Dude in the Chubb 24 shirt just standing there like a participation trophy while his girl is on the ground changing the tire.



Bro is out here supervising like it’s a union job. Hands in pockets. Zero tools. Zero effort. Just vibes and… pic.twitter.com/lM738g6qOq — DocumentingLibs (@HistorianUSA1) June 28, 2026

The video shows a woman on the ground, working hard on changing a tire. She is focused, and doing a great job. Meanwhile, the man by her side isn’t even looking at the tire. Instead, he’s glued to his phone, standing idly by while the woman does all of the work. For many people on X, this went beyond a simple tire change. It showed that some men have stopped caring about impressing women and instead, choose to focus on themselves.

“Real masculinity died in this parking lot. Dude in the Chubb 24 shirt just standing there like a participation trophy while his girl is on the ground changing the tire,” read the X post. “Bro is out here supervising like it’s a union job. Hands in pockets. Zero tools. Zero effort. Just vibes and bad decisions. This is why society is cooked. A man watching his woman do the heavy lifting while he plays spectator.” They added that real men change tires, they don’t doom scroll on their phones.

“Damn shame,” the man recording the video says. “I ain’t ever seen shit like this in real life. It’s crazy.”

Viral Clip Sparks Debate Over Gender Roles and Expectations in Relationships

People in the comment section are split on the video. Many believed that the video needed more context, while other people criticized the man for his lack of action in changing the tire.

“Not enough info to comment! Maybe SHE told him to ‘let me do it’ so she could learn in case there came a time when he wasn't there to help. But, if that isn't the case then, yea, he's a dick,” wrote one person. Another chimed in, “We don’t have men anymore. This is what society has pushed for.”

Other X users thought the woman’s independence was impressive. “Maybe he is just explaining to her how it's done. Maybe he wants her to know how to change a tire if she ever gets stuck alone. Maybe?” asked one user. Another user wrote, “I know this woman that drove a tow truck for a year or 2 and her daughter is going to school to be a Honda mechanic. They both love cars and car stuff.”

Of course, there were comments criticizing the man for not helping with the tire change. However, some were also aimed at the man who filmed the scene, wondering why he didn’t get involved if he was concerned about the other guy’s lack of action. Opinions were split on this one.