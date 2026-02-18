Skip to Content
“Her responses are FRYING ME”: Woman calls out scammer trying to rent out her loft. Their reply has people gagged

"Change the locks, ASAP."

2:00 PM CST on February 18, 2026

Left: Blonde woman in front of a loft apartment, text overlay reads, "This person is trying to rent out the condo I own and currently live in?" Right: Text exchange.
@madisonohora//TikTok

A woman went viral after discovering that someone was trying to rent out the very condo she owns and lives in.

Featured Video

Madison O'Hora (@madisonohora), who says she purchased the Atlanta loft with her fiancé in 2024, recognized her unit immediately in a TikTok listing advertising it as "available now."

She messaged the realtor on TikTok only to be gaslit and blocked by the likely scammer.

@madisonohora/TikTok “This person is trying to rent out the condo I own and currently live in?” empty apartment from before she lived there
@madisonohora/TikTok apartment she lives in filled with her stuff
@madisonohora/TikTok message exchange with realtor on TikTok "Let me show you what she said.I said, this is my loft I purchased.Not understanding why you're texting me.Because you just posted a video of my house saying it's for rent.It very much is not. A house and an apartment is two different things.For one, secondly,I don't care where you live.I didn't ask. It's not your house."
@madisonohora/TikTok
Real estate scams perpetrated on social media are common and on the rise. Internet-based real estate crimes (including social media rental scams) increased by 86% between 2020 and 2023. Scammers leverage platforms like TikTok, where there’s minimal accountability, to convince real estate seekers to pay money upfront for applications and other fees for properties that are not available.

O'Hora responded to the fraudulent rental listing for her loft in a video from Feb. 17, 2026, that quickly went viral with over 7.6 million views.

This social media real estate scam is becoming more common

O'Hora included screenshots from messages exchanged with the realtor. O'Hora wrote, “You just posted a video of my house saying it's for rent. It very much is not.”

The realtor’s rude and somewhat nonsensical reply read, "A house and an apartment is two different things, for one. Secondly, I don't care where you live. I didn't ask. It's not your house."

The realtor’s rental listing for O’Hora’s loft on TikTok read, "ONE BEDROOM LOFT AVAILABLE NOW $1200 DOWNTOWN. ATLANTA. you do NOT need to apply all you need is to be money ready i have the keys in hand already. dm me if you are interested! keys in hand ready for move in."

Since O’Hora’s response, the realtor disabled comments on the video.

"The audacity is unreal"

O’Hora’s real estate scam takedown video was reposted to X by @SomaKazima2, who wrote that the TikTok realtor’s responses, “are FRYING MEEEE😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

X users echoed the poster’s emphasis on the realtor’s total audacity and put the scammer on blast. Many replied to warn others against the common real estate grift.  

@DKuzNY commented, “The internet has created the most unhinged human beings of all time.”

“TikTok is the new Craiglist when it comes to real estate scammers,” replied @TTabp.

@jpd10028 wrote, “This is an extremely common scam.  They're trying to get you to send them an ‘application fee’ or something.”

“What’s sad is someone will believe that the scamming chick is selling this and send her money,” pointed out @TVFan43. “They just had this on the news if idiots sending money buying houses or renting condos they’ve never physically seen. That lady better get some security cause someone will be there.”

@madisonohora

#greenscreenvideo #greenscreen every single unit in this building is different. That video was taken in MY LOFT that I OWN in 2023 so I am not sure why this person is posting it saying it is for rent. But she was really rude and blocked me so please go blow up her comments :)

♬ original sound - Madison O'Hora
Susan LaMarca

Susan is a freelance writer following humanity one UGC at a time.

