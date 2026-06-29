Woman Calls Out Low Nanny Pay in California

A woman says some California families expect nannies to take on multiple household duties while offering just $18 an hour. "I don't know what's up with nannying right now, but the number of families who think their hourly rate is acceptable for the amount of stuff they want you to do is insane," she begins.

Featured Video

She then dives into what she's been seeing in nanny job listings, which, according to her, require applicants to work as cooks, housekeepers and caregivers. "You want us to be a house cleaner, a cook, um, a chauffeur, a dog sitter and walker," she says.

Americans say they aren’t being paid enough to be a Nanny for the amount of work that’s required



“You want us to be a house cleaner, a cook, um, a chauffeur, a dog watcher and walker, and you think that $18 an hour is acceptable”



This is in California, and I found that this… pic.twitter.com/2fI5DnJxsX — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) June 29, 2026

Woman Complains About Being Offered $18 an Hour for Nanny Job

In her short, yet mild rant, which has since been reshared by X user @WallStreetApes, the young woman calls out California families hiring nannies, saying, "You think $18 an hour is acceptable."

She explains that she had been looking for more hours and was considering switching from her current babysitting job to working as a nanny. Along with the extra hours, she expected a bump in pay.

Instead, she says she found that while the list of responsibilities increased significantly, the pay went down. "The dad I babysit for makes me do the bare minimum and pays me extremely well," she shares.

After looking into what families were offering nannies, many of whom are expected to perform additional household duties, she ultimately decided, "I'm fine where I'm at because this is insane."

Surprisingly, some people in the comments felt the wages were fair, arguing that the work isn't as demanding as the woman claimed it to be. "Nannies do no hard labor, they're literally in a house that has everything you need to care for the homeowners' kids, etc. $18 an hour is more than fair," one commenter boldly claimed.

Nannies do no hard labor, they're literally in a house that has everything you need to care for the homeowners kids etc. $18 an hour is more than fair! — Zenakuu (@Zenakuu1989) June 29, 2026

Another added, "I bet that $18 is under the table too, so... no taxes either? Sounds like a pretty good deal to me." Others said workers willing to accept lower pay contribute to lower wages across the industry.

But $18 an hour is only slightly above the figure California currently has set for its statewide minimum wage of $16.90, according to the California Labor Commissioner's Office. And based on the job description the woman outlined in the clip, nannies are expected to perform several jobs that typically receive their own hourly rates, like a chef, housekeeper, dog walker, chauffeur, and child caregiver.

The woman's video signals that some roles, like nannies, now have more than one responsibility bundled into a single position, but that doesn't seem to be reflected in the pay.

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the woman's claims about the nanny job listings featured in the video.