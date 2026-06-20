A woman's story about breaking up with her fiancé after being with him her entire adult life is going viral on Reddit, and commenters are offering their support.

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A Reddit user posting under the name muttsandmountains, shared her story in the subreddit r/GirlDinnerDiaries, opening up about ending her engagement to the man she's been with since she was 22. Now in her 30s, she says she's struggling with the breakup, but commenters are commending her for walking away from someone she spent years building a life with and thought she was going to marry.

Woman Breaks Off Engagement Over Fiancé's Anger Outbursts

Redditor u/muttsandmountains explained that she decided to end things after her fiancé's temper began to escalate. The woman says they've been together for many years and built a life together. They even share two dogs that she describes as "basically our children."

The pair had planned to get married in the fall 2026, but she decided to end the relationship in May 2026 after, as she put it, "his temper escalated to him screaming at me and throwing things (at the ground in anger, not at me)." At that point, she says, "all I could think was that I don't want this to be the rest of my life."

The problem is that despite believing she made the right decision, she's now struggling with the loss of someone she thought she'd spend the rest of her life with. "I can't imagine life without him. I am hurting so much," she wrote.

At the same time, she acknowledged that if a friend or family member told her they were being treated the way her fiancé treated her, she would tell them they deserved better. "I can't imagine my dad ever treating my mom like this," she added.

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While grieving the end of her relationship, the woman also questioned whether she could have done things differently and whether the relationship could have unfolded differently. "I wish I had done things differently — I must have done something for things to get to this point, and for him to feel like he couldn't talk to me. I could have been better in our relationship too. I miss my best friend," she wrote, later explaining that the two "weren't communicating well."

She also shared that her ex fiancé has agreed to go to therapy. Several users urged her not to return to the relationship. One person called her a "smart girl" before adding, "I wish I had your spine before marrying my abusive ex-husband."

Another offered this advice. "As someone who had a father that screamed, you don't want this. Trust me. It's not a life. You will be worn down, disassembled and hollowed out by his anger over time. It's not worth the risk. Put yourself first always, even when you love them, even when it hurts."

The Daily Dot was unable to independently verify the claims made in the post, which are based solely on the author's account shared on r/GirlDinnerDiaries.